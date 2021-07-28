Superhero launches super offering

The trading platform has launched a superannuation fund, which will allow members to choose their own investments at a stock-by-stock level.

Superhero says Superhero Super will allow Australians total transparency and control over their super investments without the need to establish an SMSF.

Superhero Super is offered under OneSuper, which is an APRA-regulated public offer fund. Superhero's trustee is Diversa Trustees Limited and Iress-owned OneVue Holdings Limited.

OneVue will also provide member administrator services, while MLC is the group insurer for the fund.

Superhero Super offers two account types: Control and Autopilot. 'Control' invests 25% in a diversified global index fund to meet the minimum level of diversification. The member can then choose how to invest the remaining 75% in ASX 300 shares or ETFs.

The 'Control' option charges members an administration fee of $2 per week and 0.49% per annum.

Meanwhile, 'Autopilot' lets members choose a portfolio and then automate the investment process. They can allocate up to 30% to a range of themed investments across tech, global healthcare or sustainability, with future contributions automatically invested on their behalf. The balance is invested in a global diversified index fund. Superhero Super charges an administration fee of $1 per week + 0.49% per annum in this option.

"It's clear that Australians want transparency, and they want control over how their superannuation is invested," Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters said.

"A lack of transparency and investment choice has left younger Australians feeling disengaged with their super despite being very engaged in other areas of their finances, with more young Aussies than ever investing in shares with their savings."

He added: "We have been trained by the industry to blindly hand over 10% of our salary and then throw away the key for 30 years. We think it's time to say no to this."

Through Superhero Super, members will be able to invest their super in ASX-listed shares, ETFs, and LICs - completely of their own choosing.

"We have built a super fund that offers true engagement, offering members greater control over how their hard-earned money is invested," Winters said.

"Australia has a well-established history of self-directed investing that is in stark contrast with our habit of defaulting into black box super funds. Most people consider the barriers to entry of a SMSF too high and many just don't want the headache."

Winters said Superhero aims to "disrupt the status quo" with its super offering.

The company had been planning to launch a super product since it first started in the Australian market three years ago.

Superhero's June $25 million capital raise saw institutional investors, Perennial Investment Management, Regal Funds Management and Thorney Investment Group, take up a stake in the fintech. And, in July 2021, it launched $0 brokerage US trading.