SuperConcepts names new chair

AMP's SuperConcepts has named a new chair, hiring from McPherson Super Consulting.

Stuart Forsyth will take on the position, leaving his consultant role at McPherson Super Consulting.

Prior to that, Forsyth was a non-executive director at SuperIQ and assistant deputy commissioner superannuation at the Australian Taxation Office.

SuperConcepts chief executive, Lara Bourguignon said Forsyth's SMSF experience will further bolster the positioning of SuperConcepts in line with the simplified operating model.

"Stuart has served on our board as an independent member for more than four years and has extensive SMSF experience from his previous role as assistant deputy commissioner superannuation and, more recently, the non-executive director of SuperIQ," Bourguignon said.

"With his unique background across the industry, he brings a broad skill set spanning large organisational experience, government, consulting knowledge and high-level technical skills that our board and leadership team can continue to leverage for the benefit of our clients."

Forsyth said he was honoured to step up into the chair's role.

"I'm truly honoured to be asked to do this and look forward to working more closely with Lara and the leadership team as we continue to drive value for our clients," Forsyth said.

"It is a time of great change in the SMSF market and SuperConcepts is primed to lead those changes with our innovation lab, which is making impressive strides with Artificial Intelligence to improve outcomes for our clients."

"SuperConcepts is positioned to continue its leadership role across the SMSF sector with advances in technology development, leading administration products, and the largest technical education team in the country.

Forsyth also holds a law degree and is a registered tax agent.