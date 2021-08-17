SuperConcepts names CIO, CTO

SuperConcepts announced two key leadership appointments across its information technology division.

Andy Forbes is the new chief technology officer, a role he's taken on permanently after he was appointed in February on an interim basis.

He has been with the firm for over 13 years, joining as software development team leader in 2008.

Jim Robinson has been promoted to chief information officer and was previously the executive manager of IT and cybersecurity.

He takes over the role that Grant Christensen held prior to his promotion to as chief executive in December 2020. Christensen was made permanent chief executive on July 1.

Forbes manages the CTO team, which is currently developing the next generation of SuperMate.

"We're hitting our internal milestones and are on track to launch the new and improved product very early in 2022," Forbes said.

Christensen said Forbes and Robinson have made an incredible contribution to SuperConcepts in the 30 years combined they have been with the company.

"They have, and will continue to play an integral part in leading SuperConcepts on our transformation journey," he said.

"We have a huge opportunity in front of us to continue our growth and deliver greater choices for our customers in their SMSF needs. Having the right team is paramount to achieving this."