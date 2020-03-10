Superannuation fund hits brakes on raise

A start-up superannuation fund looking to raise fresh funds has postponed its plans to after June.

Future Super met with strategic investors in financial services and impact investing earlier this year as it looked to kick start a capital raise for an undisclosed amount.

However, it had to halt the raise, at the same time as the local bourse and the S&P 500 nosedived.

A spokesperson for the fund said it decided to postpone the raise as it saw better opportunities after June.

"Future Super is experiencing record growth and as such earlier this year we decided to embark on a capital raising process, including meeting with strategic investors from both the financial services sector and the impact investment community," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We will be picking up fundraising activity again in the next financial year."

Future Super managed about $470 million at end of June, 2019. It was set up in 2014 by Simon Sheikh, a former candidate for Australian Greens and a former leader of GetUp.