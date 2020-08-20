Superannuation critical to economic recovery

The superannuation industry and its investments in unlisted assets will be significant in supporting the growth of the Australian economy, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

ASFA's new report, The role of the superannuation industry in supporting the Australian economy, reveals there is $350 billion or 20% of total assets in APRA-regulated funds invested in unlisted assets including infrastructure like airports, roads, ports and energy assets, which are integral to contributing to communities where members live, work and retire.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said superannuation underpins the economy with its investments in productivity-boosting assets.

"The savings mobilised by superannuation funds facilitate a long-term approach to investing. Super funds provide 'patient' capital for assets classes that are critical to Australia's long-term growth, economic productivity and higher living standards," he said.

Over half the shareholders of Brisbane Airport are superannuation and other institutional funds, including the likes of Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank Group Super, MTAA Super, Sunsuper and UniSuper.

In addition AustralianSuper, Cbus, HESTA and Hostplus are major investors in NSW Ports which manage key infrastructure assets including Port Botany and Port Kembla.

AMP Capital has a 50% stake in the Macarthur Wind Farm. First State Super and HESTA have major stakes in the Snowtown 2 Wind Farm in South Australia.

Despite this, McCrea said there are anti-retirement groups that disagree with superannuation and want to see the economy shrink.

"The challenge we face is that there are a range of self-interest groups who are obsessed with dismantling superannuation on ideological grounds, thereby shrinking the economy - despite the evidence that Australia's retirement system is the envy of the modern world," he said.

It comes as the Master Builders Association has pushed for a proposal for the early release of super to address housing affordability.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said the proposal would inflate the price of a property by $50,000 and eat into the retirement savings of young Australians.

"The proposal from Master Builders does nothing to address the supply side constraints at the heart of housing affordability and will instead channel the badly needed retirement savings of young Australians into the hands of speculators and property developers," he said.

"The superannuation industry stands ready to work collaboratively with the government to fund critical nation-building projects needed to bring about a transformative economic recovery for all Australians, including social and affordable housing."