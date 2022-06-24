Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 JUN 2022   12:33PM

In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

On APRA's latest priorities, Byres said that even though super funds' operating environments are rapidly shifting, the regulator's focus will continue to be on rectifying sub-standard practices and eradicating poor product performance.

In the name of driving improved member outcomes, Byre's said APRA is unapologetic about making use of its new powers.

Byres said: "Parliament didn't give them to us only to have them gather dust."

"These powers are important for making sure the higher standards of trustee behaviour - embodied in a relentless focus on members' interests over all else - are not just aspirational."

Surveying the current crop of super funds, Byres added: "In an industry where size matters, there's a long and often underperforming tail."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Of the 145 APRA-regulated funds, 105 have less than $10 billion in funds under management, and 70 have less than $2 billion, he said. Collectively, those 105 small funds - 72% by number - manage only 8.5% of assets.

"In contrast, 17 large funds have more than $50 billion in funds under management each, collectively accounting for more than 70% of assets," Byres said.

Byres said this vast size difference matters and has real impacts on the outcomes delivered to members. He referenced recent analysis of super fund sustainability that found smaller super funds were more likely to struggle to deliver quality, value-for-money member outcomes into the future.

Oppositely, analysis findings indicated that large super funds could more easily spread their costs over a wider membership base to keep fees lower. The analysis also showed that administration and operating expenses for large funds were significantly less than that of small funds.

"About half of sub-$10 billion funds face sustainability challenges with declining net cash flows and accounts. It's hard to see how that's going to generate the best outcomes for their members," Byres said.

Nevertheless, Byres made a point that APRA didn't blindly adopt a 'big is good, small is bad' approach. However, overall, it was difficult to get away from the fact that size, translating into economies of scale, helped deliver better member outcomes, he said.

Byres posited that trustees that can't compete on that basis need to think very hard about how or if they even can deliver in their members' best financial interests, now and into the future. He said that there is no longer anywhere for poorly performing funds to hide and not to expect APRA to throw strugglers a life buoy.

Also speaking at the event, APRA executive director of superannuation Suzanne Smith said another key area for APRA concerns investment governance.

Smith said as global economic conditions become more uncertain, appropriate, and effective governance is essential to generate sustainable returns for members. She added that it is essential that the trend of insourcing investment management activities within super funds continues.

"An environment that was already challenging for superannuation trustees through increased scrutiny and tougher regulatory requirements is becoming even more demanding as the global economy potentially encounters some rough seas," Smith said.

She said APRA is working to ensure trustees had a clear strategy to protect and promote member industries, likewise, the regulator expected trustees to constantly scan the horizon for potential threats and opportunities.

Smith concluded that APRA won't allow trustees to remain afloat at any cost if that cost is borne by members.

Read more: APRASuperannuationTrans-Tasman Business CircleWayne ByresSuzanne Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super industry levies insufficiently detailed: ASFA
APRA sheds light on YFYS Performance Test
Diversa culls more products
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Apollo secures Hostplus mandate
Mutual sector overcomes pandemic headwinds
A mixed year for super: KPMG
Total super assets grow to $3.4tn
Super home buyer scheme fails to move the needle
Good isn't good enough for the super system: Byres

Editor's Choice

50% of advisers now offering ESG advice

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
Almost half of all financial advisers are now providing ESG investment advice, according to a new report.

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:20PM
Apollo Global Management has entered a strategic partnership with Hostplus to launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy.

ABE releases Rolls Royce bond

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
It's one of the most luxurious automotive brands in the world and it now has its own bond linked security from the Australian Bond Exchange.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.