Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets

Superannuation assets totaled $2.9 trillion at the end of the September 2020 quarter, according to the latest statistics from APRA.

Despite the effects of the government's early release of super scheme, coupled with market volatility and a sharp economic downturn, the super system has staged a comeback.

Total contributions increased 2.9% to $120.2 billion, up from $116.8 billion in September last year.

Net contributions were down 73.4% to $10.2 billion, down from $38.5 billion in the same period last year.

APRA regulated assets were down 0.8%, of which $753.6 billion was invested in MySuper products which saw a loss of 3.3%.

Annual member contributions also took a hit, bringing in $23.3 billion down 1.8% compared to the previous year.

However, APRA said employer contributions were buoyed by JobKeeper payments and increased by 4.1%.

Benefit payments for the September 2020 quarter of $33.9 billion were slightly lower than the $36.9 billion paid during the prior quarter.

Benefit payments for the year to September 2020 were $112.3 billion, including approximately $34 billion paid under the early release of super scheme (ERS) which came into effect on 20 April 2020.

SMSFs also lost out in the September quarter with assets falling 4% compared to last year, coming in at $728.2 billion compared to $758.5 billion.

