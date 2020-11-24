NEWS
Superannuation
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 24 NOV 2020   12:25PM

Superannuation assets totaled $2.9 trillion at the end of the September 2020 quarter, according to the latest statistics from APRA.

Despite the effects of the government's early release of super scheme, coupled with market volatility and a sharp economic downturn, the super system has staged a comeback.

Total contributions increased 2.9% to $120.2 billion, up from $116.8 billion in September last year.

Net contributions were down 73.4% to $10.2 billion, down from $38.5 billion in the same period last year.

APRA regulated assets were down 0.8%, of which $753.6 billion was invested in MySuper products which saw a loss of 3.3%.

Annual member contributions also took a hit, bringing in $23.3 billion down 1.8% compared to the previous year.

However, APRA said employer contributions were buoyed by JobKeeper payments and increased by 4.1%.

Benefit payments for the September 2020 quarter of $33.9 billion were slightly lower than the $36.9 billion paid during the prior quarter.

Benefit payments for the year to September 2020 were $112.3 billion, including approximately $34 billion paid under the early release of super scheme (ERS) which came into effect on 20 April 2020.

SMSFs also lost out in the September quarter with assets falling 4% compared to last year, coming in at $728.2 billion compared to $758.5 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
