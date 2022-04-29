Super's defense against economic volatility

At the ASFA Conference, former deputy prime minister and Cbus chair Wayne Swan called superannuation a great triumph of social-democratic policy as it's become a major source of social stability.

The world has become a more dangerous place, its politics more populist and a further disparity of wealth is the last thing this volatile situation needs, Swan said.

"This loss of economic equality has driven populist instability in Western democracies like America, France and Britain" he added.

Despite having what Swan described as 'less than stellar' economic performance over recent years, Australia has endured, relatively unscathed from the political tensions that grip our allies.

GDP growth has been slow as has productivity, cost of living has ballooned and wages have stagnated in spite of low unemployment, but to a great extent, the enduring legacy of superannuation reform has kept Australia strong in uncertain times.

Besides building strong foundations for economic recovery to come, Swan said superannuation "gave every Australian a real stake in our nation."

"Our superannuation system is a major source of social stability that is highly beneficial to our democracy," he said.

As a stabilising source, superannuation is perhaps needed now more than ever before as big economic issues confront Australia.

Global inflation, rising borrowing costs, a global debt spiral, a pandemic and now a war in Ukraine have gut-punched already struggling economies.

However, in Australia, super funds have provided what Swan called "an invaluable economic cushion in an uncertain world."

Previously super funds had helped recapitalise banks and supported Australia's non-financial corporations by proving equity when banks were reluctant to provide debt.

Proving his point, Swan referred to an Allens consulting estimate that showed super funds held equity equal to about 26% of shares on the Australian stock market at the peak of the GFC.

Swan pointed out that super funds had done the same during the COVID-19 crisis.

He said: "Funds stepped up to recapitalise business during the height of the pandemic, we lent to keep projects going when banks became too weary."

On superannuation's central role in Australia's economic fabric, Swan passionately exclaimed funds' significant investments in infrastructure drove activity and productivity.

Equally important, superannuation's infrastructure investments have helped capitalise on the transition to a lower-carbon economy. A transition which Swan ascribed as being: "essential for the future prospects of our country and retirement savings of our members."

Aptly, Swan mentioned that at Cbus, in addition to a total portfolio commitment to net zero, the super fund had invested $1.7 billion in businesses building the bridge to a net zero future.

After having championed the benefits of super, Swan provided a message on how to ensure its protection.

"Don't mess around with it. Give it bipartisan support. It is above politics. It benefits everyone," he concluded.

"We must protect it from the vagaries of short-term political focus, resist the urge to tinker and misuse it for short-term purposes for which it was never designed and do everything to maintain the most precious commodity - public confidence.

"By letting super thrive, we will enable the Australian people to thrive."