Super remains grossly inequitable: Per Capita

Australia's superannuation system continues to produce grossly inequitable outcomes between the financial security of Australian men and women in retirement, according to research from Per Capita.

The research, titled The Herstory of Superannuation, said the system needs to be altered to create more equitable outcomes between the genders.

"Australia's system of universal superannuation is among the world's best retirement savings scheme, and the introduction of the Superannuation Guarantee in 1993 was by far the greatest policy intervention to improve retirement incomes for women," it said.

"It is imperative that superannuation remain universal, compulsory and preserved for retirement and that policy settings are adjusted to improve equity for women by compensating for women's lower levels of workforce participation, the gender bias that pervades economic policy and wage setting, and the disproportionate load of domestic labour and care carried by women."

According to the findings, 24.2% more women than men receive the Age Pension, with 31.5% more women than men on the full rate and 13% more on a part pension. More than a half a million single women in Australia - about a third of all women aged 65 and over - rely on the Age Pension as their sole source of income.

The paper, commissioned by Women in Super, praised policy makers who are growing more vocal in their calls for the reinstatement of gender responsive budgeting, and of the application of a "gender lens" to economic and social policy decisions.

"The need to apply a gender lens to policy making has become acute as the impact of the economic shock caused by COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women, through higher rates of unemployment and income loss, increased domestic demands, and the Superannuation Early Access Scheme," the paper said.

"As the nation's leading voice calling for gender equality in superannuation, Women in Super has long advocated for the increase in the Superannuation Guarantee to 12% as crucial to improve retirement outcomes for women."

The paper also called for the removal of the $450 monthly earnings threshold, and payment of super on Paid Parental Leave. It also again makes the case for an additional $1000 government contribution into super for low income earners.

Women in Super chair Cate Wood said the impacts of COVID-19, including the ERS scheme, has disproportionally impacted women, widened the retirement gender gap and required specific gender analysis and recovery plans.

"Without preservation, compulsion and universality, the superannuation system will return to be a predominantly male privilege and women's hard-fought improvements in economic security and independence in retirement over the past three decades will be lost," Wood said.

"We call on the government to work with us to improve outcomes for women."

The paper added that opponents of increasing the SG rate to 12% argue that most retirees in Australia enjoy a more affluent lifestyle in retirement than they do during their working lives.

"Perhaps the most widely accepted argument against increasing the rate of the SG - or, even more radically, making super optional for low income earners - is that any increase in the SG rate will reduce, or at least slow the rate of increase, of real take-home wages today, and that low and middle-income workers would be better off with the "money in their pockets," the paper said.

"However, recent research by Per Capita's indicates that this argument is flawed. It is one thing to argue that previous increases in superannuation have come partly from wages; it is quite another to prove that holding down the rate of superannuation will result in bigger pay packets in future."

Per Capita said it analysed the rate of real wage growth in the five years since the implementation of the SG freeze and quantified the amount of superannuation workers have lost as a result.

The analysis shows a worker on a full-time median wage has lost $4332.99 in super. Over the same period, the media wage grew from $1000 to $1066 per week, or from $52,000 to $55,432 per year.

When adjusted for inflation and looking at real, rather than nominal, wage growth, Per Capita found the median wage actually fell from $56,524 in today's dollars to $55,432, resulting in the $4332.99 shortfall in super.

A woman earning $95,000 a year has lost almost $7000 in super since 2014, the research states.

"We found that, on any objective measure, workers have suffered a significant loss in net income, calculated as changes to real wages and forgone superannuation contributions combined, over the five-year life of the SG freeze," it said.

"Further, we found no reason to expect that these losses would not compound over the next five years if the SG rate is again frozen at 9.5% instead of increasing incrementally to 12% by 2025, as currently legislated."