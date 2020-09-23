NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Super Recruiters announces chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   11:45AM

Wealth management recruitment firm Super Recruiters has appointed a former Rabobank executive as chair.

Cathy Doyle has over 20 years' experience in human resources and was most recently group executive human resources at Rabobank for over three years.

She was previously chief people officer at McDonalds Australia, head of human resources; regional human resources and head of diversity and inclusion at BNP Paribas and group executive equities at Perpetual.

In addition, Doyle is the founding board and membership director at International Women's Forum Australia and was previously chair of Odyssey House McGrath Foundation and a non-executive director at Mason Stevens and Ambition.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Commenting on her appointment, Doyle said: "I look forward to helping the HR leaders of wealth managers and super funds better position their organisations in the current and post-COVID world."

"While there are a range of challenges for people in our organisations, there are also solutions. These range from simple ways to improve processes, including how to recruit people given social distancing, as well as what additional skills to look for - such as self-motivation, resilience and more."

In her role as chair of Super Recruiters, Doyle will provide her expertise to assist human resource leaders within the wealth management industry to refine recruitment management.

Super Recruiters executive director Sally Humphris said: "Cathy brings a wealth of HR department knowledge, insights and contacts to the Super Recruiters team. Together, we look forward to helping our industry's HR departments - and their people - better succeed in today's challenging COVID world."

Read more: Super RecruitersRabobankCathy DoyleBNP ParibasMason StevensSally Humphris
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
State Street nabs BNP executives
Banks lose US$635 billion
AMP Capital launches infra debt strategy
New sales lead at ethical manager
First State Super, CEFC back new bond
BNP Paribas adds to custody team
Chief economist update: The next generation
Optimism, resilience high on the recruitment checklist
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Editor's Choice
BNP Paribas AM CIO steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:54PM
BNP Paribas Asset Management's investments chief for the Asia Pacific has retired after more than three decades of service.
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
J.P. Morgan has begun moving its Australian customers over to its global accounting system, which will give local clients access to additional services.
Masterfund assets decline
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
The masterfunds sector lost $38.4 billion over the 2019-20 financial year but has almost recovered the losses instigated by the global pandemic, the latest Plan For Life data show.
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
ALLY SELBY  |   12:09PM
A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
23
Get to know WOB 
SEP
23
WOMEN IN SUPER: FROM MANAGER TO LEADER 
SEP
23
ACSA Member Webinar - "Careers in the new normal" 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ahNLMrrK