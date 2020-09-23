Super Recruiters announces chair

Wealth management recruitment firm Super Recruiters has appointed a former Rabobank executive as chair.

Cathy Doyle has over 20 years' experience in human resources and was most recently group executive human resources at Rabobank for over three years.

She was previously chief people officer at McDonalds Australia, head of human resources; regional human resources and head of diversity and inclusion at BNP Paribas and group executive equities at Perpetual.

In addition, Doyle is the founding board and membership director at International Women's Forum Australia and was previously chair of Odyssey House McGrath Foundation and a non-executive director at Mason Stevens and Ambition.

Commenting on her appointment, Doyle said: "I look forward to helping the HR leaders of wealth managers and super funds better position their organisations in the current and post-COVID world."

"While there are a range of challenges for people in our organisations, there are also solutions. These range from simple ways to improve processes, including how to recruit people given social distancing, as well as what additional skills to look for - such as self-motivation, resilience and more."

In her role as chair of Super Recruiters, Doyle will provide her expertise to assist human resource leaders within the wealth management industry to refine recruitment management.

Super Recruiters executive director Sally Humphris said: "Cathy brings a wealth of HR department knowledge, insights and contacts to the Super Recruiters team. Together, we look forward to helping our industry's HR departments - and their people - better succeed in today's challenging COVID world."