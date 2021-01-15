Super industry to fill China investment gap

Australia's superannuation industry said it is prepared to fill the gap for infrastructure investment after the Treasurer rejected a deal with a Chinese-owned entity on the grounds of national security.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg put an end to the $300 million bid from China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) for Australia-based Probuild.

The Treasurer stated national security concerns was the reason behind the decision as it is thought CSCEC has links to the Chinese defense industry.

As Chinese companies have often invested in major infrastructure developments in Australia, there were some concerns of a gap forming.

However, Industry Super Australia's (ISA) deputy chief executive Matthew Linden said funds are prepared to inject large amounts of money into Australian infrastructure.

"Industry funds are poised to spend more than $33 billion on local infrastructure and property investments in the years ahead," Linden said.

"Funds invest in local infrastructure not only because they generate solid long-term returns but because they create local jobs and stimulate the economy."

However, Linden added that while the industry is prepared to fill the gap, it is reliant on the government to ensure the right policy settings are in place.

"All of this local investment hinges on stable policy settings in the super system, without policy surety the funds' ability to invest could be hamstrung," he said.