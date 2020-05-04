NEWS
Superannuation
Super funds release $1.3bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   11:37AM

APRA has released the first Early Release Super (ERS) figures, showing $1.3 billion has been paid to members in the first week of the scheme.

Under APRA's Early Release Initiative (ERI) data collection, superannuation trustees were asked to submit data on a weekly basis covering the number and value of early release benefits paid to members and the processing times of those payments.

The regulator said all 167 funds that it requested data from regarding early release payments provided it, however mentioned that not all funds received applications from the ATO.

The initial ERI publication shows that in the first week of the ERS scheme, super trustees received 665,310 applications for early release, processed 162,879 of those applications; and paid members $1.3 billion.

APRA said the average benefit paid was $8002.

"For applications paid in the first week of the scheme, trustees took an average of 1.6 days to make payments to eligible members after receipt of their applications from the ATO," APRA said.

"Given this was the first week of the early release initiative, trustees had no applications that were more than five business days old."

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said the data collection enables APRA, the government and other stakeholders to monitor the take-up of the new scheme, and ensure trustees are processing eligible applications in a timely manner.

"Although this publication only covers the first week of a scheme that will run for several months, the initial data indicates trustees are moving quickly to make payments after receiving determinations from the ATO," Rowell said.

"Under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993, trustees are legally required to make early release payments to eligible members 'as soon as practicable'."

Rowell said APRA expects trustees should be able to make the payments within five business days, however, recognises it may not be practicable in all cases.

Rowell said processes may be slower as trustees conduct fraud checks, and fulfil their legal obligation to look out for the best interests of all fund members.

"APRA is closely monitoring trustee performance in this area and will consider taking appropriate action if evidence emerges of funds not releasing benefits to eligible members as soon as practicable," Rowell said.

APRA said it intends to publish updated data every Monday, and will expand the publication next week to include fund-level data.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSAPRAATOEarly Release SuperEarly Release InitiativeHelen RowellCOVID-19Coronavirus
