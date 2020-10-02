NEWS
Investment
Super funds lag on disclosure
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   4:44PM

Despite growing demand for it, Australia's superannuation funds are dragging their feet when it comes to portfolio holdings disclosure.

A recent study by Rainmaker found just 27 major super funds publish holdings data; about one quarter of all funds.

Of those that do disclose, most are not-for-profit funds, though some retail funds such as Australian Ethical and Future Super are in the mix.

However, the extent to which super funds disclose their holdings differs from fund to fund, with some disclosing their entire holdings while most choose to disclose just their top 10, 20 or 50 holdings.

Overwhelmingly, super funds are more likely to disclose just the top 20 holdings and are increasingly disclosing property, infrastructure, fixed interest and cash holdings, Rainmaker found.

"Two-thirds of funds practicing holdings disclosures were also found to disclose fund-wide or asset class wide holdings with a smaller number disclosing their holdings at option level," Rainmaker said.

On the equities front, super funds' top holdings are remarkably consistent, with CSL, Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, BHP Group, Macquarie, ANZ, Woolworths, Rio Tinto and Telstra appearing among the top 10 holdings of almost all super funds. Here, the top 10 stocks account for about 35% of each funds' value in the asset class.

Super funds own about 20% of the banking sector, Rainmaker estimates.

Among global equities, top picks were also similar with eight of the top 10 of most funds being technology stocks like Amazon and Facebook. Still, in Australia, super funds have 60% more capital invested in resources than in technology, the research house said.

Funds are also increasingly disclosing their holdings on a six-month basis, as opposed to the traditional 12 months, while others are doing it quarterly.

Read more: RainmakerAustralian EthicalBHP GroupCommonwealth BankFuture SuperMacquarieNAB
Latest News
