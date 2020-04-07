Super funds face penalties over early release failures

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed superannuation funds that fail to appropriately handle early release during the COVID-19 crisis will face penalties.

Asked by Financial Standard how the government would handle funds that might face liquidity issues as a result of the new early release rules, Frydenberg said that the government expects such a situation should not arise in the first place.

"The government expects that superannuation trustees have managed their legal obligations responsibly over the years to ensure that they have appropriate liquidity to deal with market volatility and other demands on the fund driven by membership changes or payments," Frydenberg said.

"Due to government reforms, APRA has a number of tools at its disposal to deal with superannuation funds, including the ability to direct mergers, which could be used where a fund is unable to meet the needs of members."

Funds being "directed" to merge is not off the table, Frydenberg said.

"The government expects APRA to exercise those powers in circumstances where it is in the best interest of fund members to do so," he added.

Frydenberg and the Morrison government are positioning the early withdrawals from super as a "Team Australia" moment and have been clear that super funds are expected to get on board.

"Superannuation is a great Australian asset, with around $3 trillion in savings. There is more than $300 billion in cash across the system and last year, due to the compulsory nature of superannuation, there was almost $120 billion of contributions into the system," Frydenberg said.

"Superannuation funds cannot expect the government to both compel Australians to contribute 9.5% of their salaries and at the same time avoid their own contribution to this Team Australia moment."

He added that government spending can only go so far and that the new measures, which allow Australians negatively impacted by the COVID-19 economic slowdown to access up to $20,000 of their super early, will help cushion the blow for many Australians.

"Early access to superannuation in the case of hardship already exists now," Frydenberg said.

"The government has extended this relief to help people get access to their money if they have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus."

So many have been impacted by whole industries shutting down in response to COVID-19 that 360,000 registered with the Australian Tax Office to access their super early in just three days.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann was asked on ABC News Breakfast whether he was worried that 360,000 people were already trying to access their super.

"No, it doesn't worry us," Cormann said.

"It is easily feasible for superannuation funds to release some of that cash to its owners to help Australians through this period."

He added that APRA is also confident the early release will not have negative consequences for the super system as a whole.

"APRA has made it very clear that this can easily be done without any systemic impact on our superannuation system. It should be done. This is an unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in and we've got to use every way to support Australians through this period," he said.

The government's resolve that super funds must get on board with the cause comes despite the fact that the super sector was not consulted about the early release measures.

"The government acted swiftly and with limited consultation when designing some support measures, but we are now working closely with agencies and regulators to ensure we help those who need to tap into super now, and protect the long-term interests of all members," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said.

