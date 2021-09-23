Super funds don't vote together: ACSI

The House of Representatives committee looking into common ownership of ASX companies has continued this week, with the super industry hitting back at suggestions that funds act in unison.

Yesterday, Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) chief executive Louise Davidson answered Liberal MP Tim Wilson's questions on common ownership.

As ACSI provides proxy voting services and research to its super fund members, Wilson wanted to understand whether funds wield too much influence over listed companies by "voting as a block".

However, Davidson was clear that funds do not vote "as a block".

"You've never heard of voting agreements between any ACSI members?" Wilson asked Davidson.

She said there were no such agreements between member super funds.

Wilson pointed to JB HiFi, a company in which ACSI members hold more than 30% of shares. He asked Davidson whether this was undue influence to have over a company

Davidson argued that ownership is spread among ACSI members and reiterated, "ACSI members do not vote as a block".

"We are giving advice rather than voting on behalf of our members," she said.

Later in the day, Cbus chief executive Justin Arter and chief investment office Kristian Fok also fronted the committee.

Wilson continued his line of questioning about ACSI with Cbus, asking Arter and Fok whether they always vote in line with ACSI recommendations.

Fok answered that the fund does vote with the directors of companies roughly 90% of the time.

"Our voting record is publicly available for everyone to look at," Fok said.

Wilson's committee inquiry into common ownership continues today, with Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn appearing this morning.

Comyn was asked about his interactions with institutional shareholders, and how shareholders might receive different treatment from the bank depending on the portion of shares owned.

Comyn acknowledged that he was most likely to meet with investors that hold more than one million shares.