Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed

New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.

Activist group Market Forces released a new report today, titled Out of line out of time, which looks at the 22 ASX listed companies that it says are most significantly undermining action on climate change.

"Twenty-two of Australia's biggest companies are dragging us in completely the wrong direction, pursuing new fossil fuel projects and business plans that spell the failure of the Paris Agreement. And they're using our retirement savings to do it," Market Forces said.

The companies Market Forces has grievances with are commonly held by superannuation funds.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol said these companies are working towards a world that's warmer than the Paris Agreement.

"Super funds tend to follow the index fairly closely. There are some super funds, particularly smaller players, whose only exposure to Australian shares is passive," van de Pol said.

He added that it's rare to see super funds "stand out from the crowd" in terms of minimising, or maximising, their exposure to these companies.

Woodside Petrolium, Santos, Origin Energy, South32, APA Group, AGL Energy, Oil Search, Aurizon Holdings, Caltex Australia, Worley, Seven Group, Beach Energy, Washington H Soul Pattinson, Mineral Resources, Whitehaven Coal, New Hope, Cooper Energy, Karoon, Canarvon, Senex, FAR and New Century Resources are the stocks in question.

These companies, Market Forces says, are expanding the scale of the fossil fuel sector and/or relying on scenarios consistent with the failure of the Paris Agreement to justify their future business prospects.

BHP also meets much of the criteria, but it has committed to altering its business to align with the Paris Agreement.

This report will be the basis for future Market Forces campaigns, van de Pol said, calling for super funds to divest.

Market Forces argues that not only are the companies harming the environment, but they are not a good investment.

The COVID-19 market corrections and oil crash have not been kind to the 22 companies in question.

In January the 22 companies represented 7.54% of the ASX 300 by market cap (15.56% with BHP added) and now, just a few months later, they represent 5.77% of the ASX 300 by market cap (13.61% with BHP).

The market cap of the 22 companies fell by 50.21%, while the ASX 300 market cap overall fell by 35.09%.

The $83 billion industry fund UniSuper has holdings in Santos, APA Group and Woodside.

Market Forces recently mounted a campaign which included a petition signed by over 10,000 UniSuper members calling for the fund to divest these companies.

Woodside was one of the companies Healthy Futures told Financial Standard it wants to see HESTA divest.

Woodside's planned Burrup Hub could become Australia's largest contributor to carbon emissions, with some estimates claiming the development would be the equivalent of building 35 new coal plants.

Between January 16 and March 24, Woodside's market cap fell by 57.55% from $33.7 billion to $14.3 billion.

Market Forces' online super fund comparison tools are how Mark McVeigh started looking into what his super fund, Rest, was doing on climate change.

McVeigh's curiosity resulted in a lawsuit for Rest, with Market Forces initially assisting with the crowd funding of the legal action, and McVeigh is set to have his day in court later this year.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, traffic to Market Forces' super comparison tool increased by 365% compared to the preceding six months.

January of this year, with Australia's bushfires at the front of the public's mind, saw four times the average traffic to the super comparison tool.

"We've also seen a significant increase in the number of super fund members using our site to get in touch with their fund, and also an increase in members contacting us to discuss their concerns with super funds investing in fossil fuels" van de Pol said.

"During the bushfire crisis, people were of course looking to help affected communities in any way they could. We also saw an unprecedented number of people wanting to learn about their own connections to the drivers of dangerous climate change, and take action to sever those ties."

However, COVID-19 is proving somewhat of a hurdle for Market Forces. Not only can they no longer organise protests but there is a concern that climate change might take a back burner.

"That's a concern with the entirety of how the economy responds to the coronavirus," van de Pol said.

"As much as the coronavirus is at the front of everyone's minds, we can't let the other major crisis the world is facing at the moment take a back seat."

