Superannuation

Super funds back carbon startup

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUN 2021   12:32PM

A new carbon risk management startup backed by Aware Super, Energy Super and Future Super has launched with former AMP chair Catherine Brenner on the board.

Emmi will collect and analyse data on carbon emissions to assess businesses' financial risks, comparing this to carbon budgets created by climate scientists it will assess how business might perform in a carbon constrained world.

As well as the super funds backing Emmi, Melior, Hyperion and Perennial have thrown their weight behind the new platform.

Hyperion Asset Management chair Tim Samway has taken up the chair position at Emmi. Joining Samway on the board is Brenner and Starmate mentor and investor Patrick Sieb. All board members have also invested in Emmi.

"Shareholders are increasingly realising carbon emissions carry added financial risk and want to support businesses that are making a measurable commitment to carbon emission reductions. At the same time, regulators are placing closer scrutiny on businesses' efforts in this respect," Emmi founder and chief executive Michael Lebbon said.

"However, before now, there was no credible or independent way to easily reconcile these concerns with an accurate assessment of businesses' exposure or strategies. This left a big gaping hole in the analytical toolkit."

Aware Super head of responsible investment Liza McDonald added: "At Aware Super we view climate change as the most significant financial risk to our portfolio and to our members' long-term financial future. We have been responding to these risks in an active and coordinated way since 2015 and have set ambitious targets and goals for how we will achieve net zero by 2050."

"Having a tool like Emmi gives us valuable insights into our carbon exposure and climate risks to ensure our investments are sustainable and continue to deliver for our members in not just years to come, but decades to come."

