NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:50PM

There has been a slew of moves at a retail super fund, including the resignation of its chief investment officer and the appointment of a chief risk officer.

Future Super, the super fund focused on climate change action with almost $1 billion in funds under management, has undergone some changes.

Namely, its chief investment officer Dan East has stepped down. East will continue to hold positions on the funds' risk committee and investment committee.

East was the chief executive and chief investment officer of Grosvenor Pirie Management, which was acquired by Future Super Group in 2016.

The fund has also appointed former Macquarie Funds Management chief risk officer Virginia Malley as chair of the risk committee.

As well as her experience at Macquarie, Malley has environmentally friendly credentials that are relevant to Future Super. She is currently on the board of the Clean Energy Regulator and the NSW Biodiversity Trust.

Future Super said that Malley has demonstrated a strong passion for renewable energy and ethical investment.

Malley is also chair of the Pinnacle compliance committee and director and chair of the audit and risk committee for Perpetual Super and Perpetual Equity Investment Company.

Future Super has also bolstered its investment committee, appointing both Karen McLeod and Geraldine Barlow-Bolt.

McLeod is a financial adviser specialising in ethical investments and is on the board of the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia (RIAA).

Financial Standard profiled McLeod this year in its annual FS Managed Accounts journal publication.

Barlow-Bolt joins from Australian Unity where she was executive general manager, investments for four years.

Investment committee chair Lee Brennan has been reappointed, as has Tim Macready as a member.

Macready was chief investment officer at Christian Super but recently stepped down to focus on the impact investment advisory business he founded, Brightlight.

Read more: Future SuperVirginia MalleyDan EastKaren McLeodGeraldine Barlow-BoltMacquarie Funds ManagementTim MacreadyAustralian UnityBrightlightChristian SuperFinancial StandardGrosvenor Pirie ManagementInvestment Association of AustralasiaLee BrennanPinnacle
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Wells Fargo sets sights on Aussie super
Advice firm launches dealer group
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
Asset managers want action on modern-day slavery
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
Dealer group chief departs
BT reduces wholesale fees
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5qrV1oOj