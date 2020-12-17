Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down

There has been a slew of moves at a retail super fund, including the resignation of its chief investment officer and the appointment of a chief risk officer.

Future Super, the super fund focused on climate change action with almost $1 billion in funds under management, has undergone some changes.

Namely, its chief investment officer Dan East has stepped down. East will continue to hold positions on the funds' risk committee and investment committee.

East was the chief executive and chief investment officer of Grosvenor Pirie Management, which was acquired by Future Super Group in 2016.

The fund has also appointed former Macquarie Funds Management chief risk officer Virginia Malley as chair of the risk committee.

As well as her experience at Macquarie, Malley has environmentally friendly credentials that are relevant to Future Super. She is currently on the board of the Clean Energy Regulator and the NSW Biodiversity Trust.

Future Super said that Malley has demonstrated a strong passion for renewable energy and ethical investment.

Malley is also chair of the Pinnacle compliance committee and director and chair of the audit and risk committee for Perpetual Super and Perpetual Equity Investment Company.

Future Super has also bolstered its investment committee, appointing both Karen McLeod and Geraldine Barlow-Bolt.

McLeod is a financial adviser specialising in ethical investments and is on the board of the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia (RIAA).

Financial Standard profiled McLeod this year in its annual FS Managed Accounts journal publication.

Barlow-Bolt joins from Australian Unity where she was executive general manager, investments for four years.

Investment committee chair Lee Brennan has been reappointed, as has Tim Macready as a member.

Macready was chief investment officer at Christian Super but recently stepped down to focus on the impact investment advisory business he founded, Brightlight.