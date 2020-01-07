NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund rejigs investment option
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 JAN 2020   12:40PM

A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.

Effective February 2020, AvSuper will change the return objective of its high growth option.

Currently the objective of the option is to achieve a return, after taxes and fees, over a rolling 10-year period of at least 4.5% above CPI for accumulation members and at least 5% above CPI for income stream members.

From February 1, the return objective for accumulation members will drop to 4% above CPI, while that for income stream members will decrease to 4.5%.

"We provide members with exposure to a well-diversified range of investment options to give members a choice of investment style to suit their risk appetite and retirement savings horizons," AvSuper said.

"The Trustee sets long-term investment performance objective for each option and regularly reviews the appropriateness of the objective (relative to the prevailing economic environment and outlook) and measures how performance compares to the set objective."

According to the fund's 2019 annual report, AvSuper's high growth investment option achieved a net return of 6.6%.

AvSuper recently won the members choice award for the third year in a row at the 2019 SelectingSuper Awards, with Rainmaker saying it signifies the fund's ability to engage its members.

