Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super fund reappoints insurer
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:23PM

A $54 billion industry fund has reappointed its insurer following a review that found it provided affordable and quality insurance.

Cbus has renewed its agreement with TAL for five years from 1 July 2021 to provide insurance to its 774,000 members.

TAL has committed to delivering a better service and outcomes for Cbus members a lower pricing model with enhanced governance and oversight.

Cbus group executive member and employer experience Marianne Walker said insurance is particularly important for Cbus members as two thirds of members work in building and construction and have a higher risk of injury.

"TAL strongly supports Cbus desire to provide high quality purpose built insurance for our members and we are pleased to continue to partner with them. We look forward to continuing to deliver great outcomes for our members with TAL," she said.

Walker said the stapling proposal in the Budget, whereby members stay in the first fund they join, highlights the importance of maintaining default insurance to benefit its members.

"Continuing to work with TAL to maintain the cover for our members, will help keep them reassured as they progress through their career in the building and construction industries."

Read more: CbusTALMarianne Walker
