Super fund ESG targets lack clarity: ACCR

Superannuation funds need to set clear, transparent emissions reduction targets for their investment portfolios that are based on metrics that can be compared across the industry, according to recommendations from the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR).

ACCR has published Cutting Carbon: What the rush to divest fossil fuels means for emissions reduction and engagement, a report that examines the decarbonisation targets of superannuation funds to date, and how divestment impacts on real world emissions targets.

ACCR recommends that superannuation funds must play a more active role in engagement with the companies they are invested in prior to any divestment to ensure that all measures to support climate change action have been exhausted.

Divestment could insulate members from the perceived financial risks of fossil fuel companies, but it then limits a fund's ability to influence the company towards acting to reduce emissions in the real economy as an active owner.

Of the superannuation funds that announced divestment from thermal coal companies in 2020, none publicly declared their intentions prior to divestment, ACCR said.

Divestment can serve as a signal to other companies and investors, and ACCR said that divestment decisions have not had "as much impact as they could have had, had they been transparent about the conditions which would result in an escalation to divestment, prior to the act itself".

The report finds that super funds' declaration of targets is voluntary and patchy, which makes meaningful comparison between funds impossible, Dan Gocher, lead author of the report and ACCR's director of climate and environment, said.

"The lack of consistent language and consistent reporting makes it impossible for members to understand what's being reported or do any meaningful comparison between funds, and that's pretty poor," Gocher said.

"You'd think standardising and mandating that kind of data reporting would be something simple to do. Most funds aren't reporting it, but you'd be pretty surprised if funds weren't looking at the numbers internally. As the report lays out, there's only a handful of funds that disclose it, but a number of funds would have done that research already."

ACCR suggests that super funds pursue engagement and a campaign of escalation prior to any divestment of fossil fuel companies. That engagement can include voting against director or remuneration reports of a company fails to meet expectation; opposing corporate divestments of fossil fuel assets, and mergers and acquisitions, unless the ultimate owner is prepared to transition; and/or co-filing and/or supporting shareholder resolutions.

The report notes that most of the companies responsible for most of the emissions in the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index are yet to commit to substantive emissions reduction targets by 2030. This suggests that there is ample room for productive engagement and escalation by super funds. However, the lack of clarity around how engagement is conducted, the things funds are asking of companies and how the fund escalates its responses based on those engagement topics contributes to uncertainty, Gocher said.

"The lack of information in the public domain is the biggest problem," Gocher said.

"... It is hard to know from the super funds which companies they're talking to, about which issues, what they are prioritising, and what are the asks that they are putting to the companies."

There are indications of some engagements through the reports of collective bodies such as Climate Action 100+, Gocher explained.

"If you look at Climate Action 100+ as a collective, you know the specific asks, but they're not reporting how the companies are performing against the asks," he said.

"The lack of transparency is a real problem."