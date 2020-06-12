Super fund calls for government support

Crescent Wealth board director and former Liberal party leader John Hewson called for the government to introduce a 30-50 year guaranteed infrastructure bond.

He said a government guaranteed bond would allow super funds to generate investment returns for members alongside investing in long term sustainable infrastructure.

"Introducing a long-term infrastructure bond with a government guaranteed coupon would be an attractive fixed income investment for Australian super funds who collectively hold almost $3 trillion in capital, as well as many large overseas investors," Hewson said.

"After steering Australia successfully through our most serious health crisis in a century, the National Cabinet faces the daunting challenge of creating jobs and getting Australia back to work - issuing a government bond to generate billions of dollars of needed investment in value-add projects would help fast track this."

He said without such a fund, large infrastructure projects that could benefit Australia might not be possible at all.

"For example, it is simply ridiculous that we are building a new international airport at Badgerys Creek in Western Sydney and there is no plan for a dedicated train line to Sydney City," Hewson said.

Crescent Wealth chief investment officer Jason Hazell also called for the government to take a leadership position in developing investment vehicles that could also benefit super funds.

"Superannuation is a significant national asset. It should be protected to provide for the retirement of all Australians. Our focus at Crescent Wealth is on delivering returns for members through ethical and sustainable investment," Hazell said.

"The greatest opportunity for our nearly $3 trillion superannuation system is to align economy building investment opportunities with the objectives of the superannuation system. This will serve the long term national interest. An infrastructure bond would be a great first step."