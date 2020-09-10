NEWS
Investment
Super fund axes AMP Capital mandate
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:44PM

Another superannuation fund has pulled its mandate with AMP Capital's Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund, appointing another investment manager to its Balanced Socially responsible option.

Legalsuper has terminated AMP Capital as investment manager of its Balanced Socially responsible option, transferring the investment into the Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund.

In a statement to Financial Standard, legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said: "legalsuper has advised members of our decision to terminate our $40 million investment in AMP Capital's AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund due to concerns with investment performance and recent reports about culture at AMP."

"Consequently legalsuper transferred the mandate for our Balanced Socially responsible option into the Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund."

According to Rainmaker data, to July 31 this year the Balanced Socially responsible option returned 0.8% over one year, 5.6% over three years and 4.2% over five years after fees.

It follows QSuper pulling its mandate with AMP Capital and the Ethical Leaders Fund as of July 1 this year. The fund opted to take management of its socially responsible option in-house, as first reported by Financial Standard in May.

"This change is in response to our members' requests for a more holistic socially responsible investment option that targets a positive impact on certain environmental and social issues, while avoiding investments that have a negative impact," QSuper told members.

It also follows AMP taking the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund off of the investment menus for its own super members.

AMP super members in CustomSuper, Flexible Lifetime, AMP Flexible Super, SignatureSuper, SignatureSuper Select, SuperLeader and the Woolworths Group Superannuation Plan were not able to choose the Ethical Leaders Balanced option from 10 July 2020.

Further, the portfolio manager for the fund Kristen Le Mesurier resigned in August to take on a new role. In the wake of that, Darren Beesley and Fiona Manning were appointed as co-portfolio managers of the Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund range.

