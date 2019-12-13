Super fund appoints GM

A $57 billion industry superannuation fund has made a new appointment to its leadership team.

Rest has moved to strengthen its strategic technology capabilities through the appointment of a new general manager of technology, as it moves towards a new technologically-enabled future.

Simon Smith joined the industry super fund last month as head of its technology capabilities, reporting to group executive of innovation and transformation Jeremy Hubbard.

Leading Rest's technology team, Smith is responsible for the fund's technology architecture, engineering, information security and risk service operations and IT vendor management.

Moving forward, Smith's team will also assume responsibility for the continuous improvement of Rest's cybersecurity measures, in an effort to meet best practice and stay ahead of evolving threats targeting the industry.

Most recently Smith served as chief technology officer of Vocus Group, and previously was chief technology officer and chief information officer of Vix Technology. All told, Rest's new GM has more than two decades of experience in business technology roles across multiple industries.

Hubbard said Smith's experience in strategic technology and digital leadership would be "invaluable" for the fund as it continues to improve the digital experience of members.

"Technology is crucial in helping our members engage with their super on their own terms earlier and more often - and, therefore, achieve their personal best retirement outcome," Hubbard said.

"One of Rest's strategic priorities is to further invest in technology and data to continue building outstanding customer service for our members."

Hubbard said the fund's improvements in technology would see it become a more agile organisation, noting the impact of implementing a new cloud foundation, which he said will "use the latest Amazon Web Services native tools and patterns to provide speed and flexibility" as the fund aims to deliver greater value to members.

"Through automation, we can increase our speed to market while maintaining robust security protocols and quality standards," Hubbard said.