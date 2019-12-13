NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Super fund appoints GM
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   11:38AM

A $57 billion industry superannuation fund has made a new appointment to its leadership team.

Rest has moved to strengthen its strategic technology capabilities through the appointment of a new general manager of technology, as it moves towards a new technologically-enabled future.

Simon Smith joined the industry super fund last month as head of its technology capabilities, reporting to group executive of innovation and transformation Jeremy Hubbard.

Leading Rest's technology team, Smith is responsible for the fund's technology architecture, engineering, information security and risk service operations and IT vendor management.

Moving forward, Smith's team will also assume responsibility for the continuous improvement of Rest's cybersecurity measures, in an effort to meet best practice and stay ahead of evolving threats targeting the industry.

Most recently Smith served as chief technology officer of Vocus Group, and previously was chief technology officer and chief information officer of Vix Technology. All told, Rest's new GM has more than two decades of experience in business technology roles across multiple industries.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

Hubbard said Smith's experience in strategic technology and digital leadership would be "invaluable" for the fund as it continues to improve the digital experience of members.

"Technology is crucial in helping our members engage with their super on their own terms earlier and more often - and, therefore, achieve their personal best retirement outcome," Hubbard said.

"One of Rest's strategic priorities is to further invest in technology and data to continue building outstanding customer service for our members."

Hubbard said the fund's improvements in technology would see it become a more agile organisation, noting the impact of implementing a new cloud foundation, which he said will "use the latest Amazon Web Services native tools and patterns to provide speed and flexibility" as the fund aims to deliver greater value to members.

"Through automation, we can increase our speed to market while maintaining robust security protocols and quality standards," Hubbard said.

Read more: RestIndustry superJeremy HubbardSimon SmithIndustry fundAmazon Web ServicesVix TechnologyVocus Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund previews new insurance offering
Industry funds could solve energy crisis: ISA
Superannuation fund names innovation, transformation lead
Budget 2019-20: Social media reacts
Rest appoints two group executives
Rest launches low-cost indexed options
Rest restructures senior management
More mums in the workforce: ABS
Copia boutique appoints new portfolio manager
AustralianSuper expands mandate for European growth
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ldTFYXxI