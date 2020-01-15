NEWS
Executive Appointments
Super fund appoints deputy investments chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   12:40PM

A $1.6 billion superannuation fund has hired from Papua New Guinea's national superannuation fund to appoint its new deputy chief investment officer.

David Brown joined Christian Super as its deputy chief investment officer this month.

In his most recent role, he was the chief investment officer of PNG's National Superannuation Fund (NASFUND).

In the past he has worked as a senior portfolio manager at QIC and the head of private equity at Victoria Funds Management. He is currently a non-executive director at ASX-listed ClearView Wealth.

In 2018, the PNG police charged laid charges against Brown for conspiring to defraud, after he made enquiries about one of the vehicles that the fund was invested in. The court threw out the police's claims early in 2019.

Brown was fully supported by NASFUND through the events, Clearview said in an ASX statement at the time.

At Christian Super, he joins chief investment officer Tim Macready, who interestingly grew up in PNG.

"[Brown's] appointment reflects the Christian Super's ongoing commitment to strengthen investment strategy and capability," a spokesperson for the fund said.

