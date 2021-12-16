Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

The report, Mortgaging Our Future, used modelling to project the effect on the housing market should Australians be given access to their super to use on a home deposit.

The suggested policy has been advocated for by a range of federal government MPs, including Tim Wilson.

Under a 2017 budget initiative, first home buyers can make additional voluntary contributions to their super and then withdraw that money - enjoying a tax benefit - to contribute to a house deposit. However, the proposal Wilson has advocated for would go further and allow home buyers to dip into super accumulated through compulsory contributions.

The McKell Institute found that the proposal would add nearly $69,000 to the price of the average house in Sydney, $108,000 in Melbourne and $159,000 in Adelaide.

In addition, the report found that if super fund members chose to invest in a house deposit instead of keeping their money invested in super, they would retire worse off. This is because the average returns in a super fund are superior to the average growth in a home.

"Homes have already become unaffordable for millions of Australians and allowing super balances to be spent on house deposits would make things so much worse," McKell Institute executive direct Michael Buckland said.

"The Tim Wilson proposal would pour fuel on the fire of our housing market at exactly the time when we are desperate for a little calm.

"Super-for-housing would mean first-home buyers handing their hard-earned retirement savings to existing property owners when they would be better off investing them in super.

"Young Australians need their retirement savings quarantined and compounding. Using these savings to fuel yet another housing market feeding frenzy would be policy madness."