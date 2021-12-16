NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:04PM

Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

The report, Mortgaging Our Future, used modelling to project the effect on the housing market should Australians be given access to their super to use on a home deposit.

The suggested policy has been advocated for by a range of federal government MPs, including Tim Wilson.

Under a 2017 budget initiative, first home buyers can make additional voluntary contributions to their super and then withdraw that money - enjoying a tax benefit - to contribute to a house deposit. However, the proposal Wilson has advocated for would go further and allow home buyers to dip into super accumulated through compulsory contributions.

The McKell Institute found that the proposal would add nearly $69,000 to the price of the average house in Sydney, $108,000 in Melbourne and $159,000 in Adelaide.

In addition, the report found that if super fund members chose to invest in a house deposit instead of keeping their money invested in super, they would retire worse off. This is because the average returns in a super fund are superior to the average growth in a home.

"Homes have already become unaffordable for millions of Australians and allowing super balances to be spent on house deposits would make things so much worse," McKell Institute executive direct Michael Buckland said.

"The Tim Wilson proposal would pour fuel on the fire of our housing market at exactly the time when we are desperate for a little calm.

"Super-for-housing would mean first-home buyers handing their hard-earned retirement savings to existing property owners when they would be better off investing them in super.

"Young Australians need their retirement savings quarantined and compounding. Using these savings to fuel yet another housing market feeding frenzy would be policy madness."

Read more: McKell InstituteTim WilsonMichael Buckland
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hostplus grilled on common ownership, collusion
Super funds to front committee hearing
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA
ERS applicants $3100 worse off
What COVID-19 did to super brand
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
Big super locking Aussies out of homes: Wilson
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.