Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds

Super Fierce has released a list of super funds that have passed its tests of consistent outperformance, labelling it the Fierce Performers Index.

From an analysis of 2069 investment options across 359 super funds, only 15 funds were found to outperform in all categories (high growth, growth, balanced, moderate, conservative, Australian shares, global shares, ethical and indexed).

These funds were Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Australia Post Super (now merged into Australian Retirement Trust), CareSuper, Cbus, Energy Super, Equipsuper, HESTA, Hostplus, Vision Super (Local Authorities Super Fund), Mercy Super, MyLifeMyMoney Super, NGS Super, Public Service Super, Qantas Super and UniSuper.

Breaking it down, according to the Index, the best option for a 30-year-old woman on an income of $105,000, with a balance of $60,000 and plans to retire at 67 is AustralianSuper's High Growth option. Other strong options are HESTA High Growth, Sunsuper Growth, CareSuper Growth and PSS Aggressive.

Meanwhile, for a 50-year-old man with $220,000 today on an income of $155,000 and planning to retire at 67, the best option is Sunsuper Balanced Index, followed by Hostplus' Indexed Balanced option. Two UniSuper options and an Equipsuper option are also named.

Super Fierce said its index is the only to accurately measure not just performance but also the consistency of performance across multiple market cycles and across multiple investment options.

It also called itself the "first-ever non-biased, comprehensive and highly accurate mathematical analysis reporter of super fund performance".

Super Fierce founder and chief executive Trenna Probert said: "Identifying the highest-performing superannuation fund through basic comparisons is a daunting and complicated task for the average Australian consumer."

"We created the Fierce Performers Index to provide all Australians with an affordable way to find and select a super fund that will suit their individual needs, leaving them substantially better off in retirement."

Probert went on to say that rankings, ratings, and the multitude of other sources of information available are difficult for average Australian consumers to find and understand.

She added: "With the current state of the financial advice industry further exacerbating this, we knew Australians needed a better way to select the right fund for them."

Super Fierce co-founder Craig Swanger commented: "APRA's Your Future, Your Super does what it is meant to do by highlighting the poorest performing super funds. But it was never designed for everyday Australians looking for guidance on choosing a fund that is likely to perform well in the future."

"This is because, to date, we haven't had any proof that historical performance can reliably predict future performance. But our data has uncovered that past outperformance can be a predictor of future performance - so long as you analyse a fund's performance across multiple market cycles and investment options."