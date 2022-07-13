Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Super Fierce has released a list of super funds that have passed its tests of consistent outperformance, labelling it the Fierce Performers Index.

From an analysis of 2069 investment options across 359 super funds, only 15 funds were found to outperform in all categories (high growth, growth, balanced, moderate, conservative, Australian shares, global shares, ethical and indexed).

These funds were Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Australia Post Super (now merged into Australian Retirement Trust), CareSuper, Cbus, Energy Super, Equipsuper, HESTA, Hostplus, Vision Super (Local Authorities Super Fund), Mercy Super, MyLifeMyMoney Super, NGS Super, Public Service Super, Qantas Super and UniSuper.

Breaking it down, according to the Index, the best option for a 30-year-old woman on an income of $105,000, with a balance of $60,000 and plans to retire at 67 is AustralianSuper's High Growth option. Other strong options are HESTA High Growth, Sunsuper Growth, CareSuper Growth and PSS Aggressive.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Meanwhile, for a 50-year-old man with $220,000 today on an income of $155,000 and planning to retire at 67, the best option is Sunsuper Balanced Index, followed by Hostplus' Indexed Balanced option. Two UniSuper options and an Equipsuper option are also named.

Super Fierce said its index is the only to accurately measure not just performance but also the consistency of performance across multiple market cycles and across multiple investment options.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

It also called itself the "first-ever non-biased, comprehensive and highly accurate mathematical analysis reporter of super fund performance".

Super Fierce founder and chief executive Trenna Probert said: "Identifying the highest-performing superannuation fund through basic comparisons is a daunting and complicated task for the average Australian consumer."

"We created the Fierce Performers Index to provide all Australians with an affordable way to find and select a super fund that will suit their individual needs, leaving them substantially better off in retirement."

Probert went on to say that rankings, ratings, and the multitude of other sources of information available are difficult for average Australian consumers to find and understand.

She added: "With the current state of the financial advice industry further exacerbating this, we knew Australians needed a better way to select the right fund for them."

Super Fierce co-founder Craig Swanger commented: "APRA's Your Future, Your Super does what it is meant to do by highlighting the poorest performing super funds. But it was never designed for everyday Australians looking for guidance on choosing a fund that is likely to perform well in the future."

"This is because, to date, we haven't had any proof that historical performance can reliably predict future performance. But our data has uncovered that past outperformance can be a predictor of future performance - so long as you analyse a fund's performance across multiple market cycles and investment options."

Read more: HESTAAustralian Retirement TrustAustralianSuperCareSuperEquipsuperHostplusSunsuperUniSuperTrenna ProbertAPRACbusCraig SwangerEnergy SuperMercy SuperMyLifeMyMoney SuperNGS SuperPublic Service SuperQantas SuperVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top super funds for ESG revealed
Frontier appoints new chair
Forrest family hires former ART portfolio manager
CareSuper grows leadership team
The first 30 years: Super's biggest changes
Australian Catholic Super, UniSuper sign SFT deed
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
HESTA, Mercy Super look to merge
Young Australians more 'super savvy': Equip
Australian Retirement Trust records -0.96% return

Editor's Choice

Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Super Fierce has released a list of super funds that have passed its tests of consistent outperformance, labelling it the Fierce Performers Index.

Foresight buys Infrastructure Capital Group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) has been acquired by Foresight Group, creating a $20 billion infrastructure and renewables specialist investor.

Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Kilter Rural has appointed the seasoned executive as its new head of growth and distribution.

Acadian to build systematic credit capability

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:15PM
Acadian Asset Management is responding to investor demand and developing a systematic credit capability, hiring Scott Richardson to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.