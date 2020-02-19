NEWS
Super chief opposes SG increase
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   11:56AM

The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.

Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird said that while most super funds would advocate for an increase in compulsory super, he thinks they need to be "realistic."

"Although the current 9.5% compulsory rate is not enough to grow superannuation savings for a comfortable retirement, Australia is in a period of low wage growth therefore an increase in the contribution rate is not realistic at this point in time," Baird said.

"While compulsory superannuation can work well for 60% of the population, there are many people who will not save enough through this scheme to contribute in a meaningful way...This makes Government-funded age pension an important safety net."

Baird said he does advocate for changes to be made to self-managed super funds, calling for additional controls to "ensure the integrity" of the overall super system.

"Consideration should be given to a higher level of regulation over this sector, or a change to the tax regime for self-managed superannuation as recognition that the level of oversight of this sector is presently lower than public offer super funds," Baird said.

Baird argues that although the risk of the failure of an individual SMSF is minimal to the overall pension costs of the government, "significant and sustained" under-performance is a risk where the total value of SMSF is equivalent to the amount invested in highly regulated MySuper products.

"Of the total superannuation assets of $746.2 billion, 25.5% are invested in SMSFs.  This is nearly the same amount invested in the highly regulated MySuper products, where $779.2 billion is presently invested," Baird said.

"A significant proportion of the Australian population therefore have their retirement savings managed through an SMSF."

Baird said Prime Super believes the government-funded age pension, compulsory superannuation and voluntary savings are the key to reviewing retirement income.

