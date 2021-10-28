Sunsuper, QSuper merger legislation passes

The legislation that will see the merger of Sunsuper and QSuper through was passed this week.

The Superannuation (State Public Sector) (Scheme Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by the Queensland Parliament on October 26, enabling the merger. The bill saw a relatively speedy turnaround, having only been introduced on September 1.

"Subject to final regulatory and board approvals, this new fund will be a financial powerhouse for Queensland, supporting 2000 local jobs and reinforcing Queensland as a preferred investment destination," Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said.

"New Queensland jobs are also expected to be created in the areas of investment, information technology and customer engagement as the fund grows in the future."

The passing of the legislation comes just seven months after Sunsuper and QSuper announced their intentions.

While the most complex super merger Australia has seen to date, the funds said the merger is on track to complete on 28 February 2022.

"The merger of these funds will build on the successful legacy of both QSuper and Sunsuper and is a great result for their members and for Queensland," Dick said.

The passage of legislation comes as QSuper reinforces its commitment to climate change.

Earlier this year QSuper, along with Sunsuper, was accused of lagging behind its peers when it comes to climate action.

This month QSuper said a rebalancing of its global equities portfolio has seen a substantial reduction in carbon emissions financed by QSuper members.

"In tandem with engagement to encourage emission reductions by listed and unlisted businesses we invest in, this moves the fund towards meeting a 'Net Zero Emissions' target by 2050 (NZE2050)," QSuper said.

QSuper measures its exposures against an adjusted MSCI All Countries World Index (MSCI ACWI) benchmark to reflect material differences in geographies, which the fund says better reflects its overall investment strategy.

For instance, the Weighted Average Carbon Intensity (WACI) blended benchmark is 137. Post-adjustment, QSuper's global listed equities portfolio sits at 136. Absolute emissions financed by the portfolio is 2,539,154 against the benchmark's 2,608,855. Finally, the benchmark's carbon footprint sits at 87, while QSuper's portfolio's is 85.

Commenting, chief investment officer and acting chief executive Charles Woodhouse said: "To give effect to our objective to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 a methodology has been formulated for application within the listed equities asset class. Its basis is the measurement of portfolio emissions (scope 1 and 2) at individual stock level with an overlay applied that adjusts for portfolio emissions through those companies least likely to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in their underlying operations."

"On all measures, our emissions have declined, and we expect this to continue through a combination of corporate actions and portfolio-level adjustments."

The fund added that it plans to set medium-term targets for ongoing carbon reductions; fully disclose its investment portfolio as at December 31 in Q1 of next year; commit to purchasing only new assets that comply with the Paris goals; and a to report against the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) for the year to June 2022.

"Further... QSuper will assess climate change exposures (transition and physical) at a whole-of-portfolio level utilising its methodology for listed equities and its bespoke unlisted asset tool to inform its setting of interim targets in support of this target," QSuper said.