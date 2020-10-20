NEWS
Superannuation
Sunsuper cops rating downgrades
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:35PM

All four of Sunsuper's superannuation investment options have had their ratings downgraded by Morningstar following its revised ratings framework.

The $70 billion industry fund's balanced, growth, conservative and retirement options are now rated as bronze, having previously been silver.

A Sunsuper spokesperson told Financial Standard it has reached out to Morningstar to better understand the reasoning behind the decision and the updated methodology.

Despite this, Morningstar's review said that while the revised ratings approach has placed an emphasis on benchmark relativities, Sunsuper still remains a worthy choice.

Morningstar director of manager research Tim Wong said multisector strategies have been hampered by the revised framework.

"Not many multisector funds which include Sunsuper are able to pass that benchmark over time and that kind of raises a hurdle for multi-sector funds to retain the high level ratings it held before," he said.

"Even so, this vehicle still has some strong pieces that provide reason for upholding a confident view in its prospects."

Morningstar revised its methodology in November 2019 for its gold, silver, bronze, neutral or negative analyst ratings.

Now Morningstar puts greater emphasis on fees and its existing five-pillar rating process (people, process, parent, performance and price).

Previously the first three pillars were rated on a three-point scale - positive, negative and neutral but the ratings on these moved to five-point scale (high to low).

"Morningstar's new ratings framework sets the bar high for funds to achieve the highest ratings. Only a small proportion of rated funds achieve a medal rating and we are pleased to have achieved a bronze rating, which acknowledges Sunsuper as a high-performing fund," the Sunsuper spokesperson said.

"Although this last year has been a challenging one for all investors, Sunsuper's balanced option has consistently outperformed the industry average over rolling three, five, seven and 10 years."

The research house said it was reassuring that Sunsuper did not run into any problems with demand for liquidity as a result of early release of super scheme.

Furthermore, Morningstar noted the industry fund's strong governance and investment expertise capitalises on its inflows and the longer time frame afforded by its member base.

"The largest component of active risk will stem from allocations to private markets such as private equity, infrastructure, and property. Sunsuper's long time horizon is supported by its relatively young member profile and strong contributions," it said.

"Still, it is an effective and sensible differentiator, with Sunsuper using its fee budget judiciously through large swathes of inexpensive indexed listed equities."

