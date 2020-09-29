NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sunsuper adds long/short to Aussie equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:40PM

The industry fund is adding a long/short manager to its Australian equities allocation after sticking with long-only strategies.

Sunsuper head of listed markets Greg Barnes said the fund is looking to add what he describes as an "extended alpha" strategy, which are also commonly called "active extension" long/short strategies or more colloquially "130/30" or "120/20".

Essentially, these strategies allow the manager to invest up to 30% or 20% of their portfolio's assets in short positions, and then reinvest that into the long side.

The addition comes after two years of Sunsuper weighing long/short's place in its portfolio. It finally decided, a long/short addition would have a higher return potential, a higher tracking error (which the fund desires) and fee effeciencies relative to the additional alpha.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"The extended alpha strategies really allow managers to express full view of their investment insights. The nature of the Australian market is it is difficult for managers to fully implement a negative view on a stock by just underweight that stock," Barnes said.

"For example, the median stock in Australia only represents 0.8 of the benchmark [by market cap]. So it becomes very difficult to express a negative view on the stock [by just going underweight]."

Barnes cites bank stocks and BHP or RIO as examples, where an underweight would allow the manager to express their negative view strongly as they are a big part of the total stock market. But the same wouldn't work for a smaller stock.

"By relaxing the short constraint and allowing those managers to go short a stock, it means they can implement the full negative view on that stock," he said.

Sunsuper is in the process of implementing, but the allocation could be potentially 5% of the total Aussie equities portfolio.

Barnes said "maybe a third" of the total alpha delivered by the strategy will come from the short side.

The fund plans to look at long/short's utility in global equities allocations in the future, and already uses market neutral strategies in its alternatives portfolio.

One value add for Sunsuper in implementing the long/short strategy is, it can use its current stock lending program to help the manager that is hired by allowing them to borrow stocks they are looking to short from Sunsuper's portfolio.

"Where the managers need to borrow some stock, we can use some of our own inventory to facilitate that and thereby, reducing the cost of borrowing those stocks to the manager," he said.

"...That process allows us to sweat out assets a little bit more as well. So we should be getting a higher return from some of the passive assets following this process, which lowers the transaction costs or the overall implementation costs."

Sunsuper has invested in long/short strategies before but through a traditional fund structure rather than a fully segregated approach that it is taking this time.

In adding the strategy (whose manager is yet been disclosed), it is also choosing against the other option in long/short strategies - variable beta which places loser limits on net market exposure limits for the strategy.

Read more about long/short strategies in Australian equities in our September 28 edition, available online here.

Read more: SunsuperGreg Barnes
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund restructures, fixed income lead exits
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Retail fund satisfaction drops
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
Aussie super funds climb ranks
ERS applications slow
Superannuation critical to economic recovery
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
ERS continues super drain
Repeat ERS applications hit one million
Editor's Choice
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
KANIKA SOOD
The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.
Fidelity launches global fund
KARREN VERGARA
Fidelity International has launched an actively-managed global fund that invests in small- to mid-caps.
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
ELIZA BAVIN
Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
KARREN VERGARA
Several pension funds are suing hedge funds managed by Allianz Global Investors for allegedly engaging in risk-taking behaviour and losing billions of dollars in retirement savings.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
VIC Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
WIS VIC: INVESTING THROUGH AN ESG LENS 
SEP
30
AIST Trustee Forum - APRA/ASIC update 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wwWtpvtK