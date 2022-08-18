Strong wage growth lags inflation

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and employment minister Tony Burke said they are pleased to see strong wages growth but noted it's still well short of inflation.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data shows the Wage Price Index rose 2.6% in the year to June, the highest annual rate of wages growth since 2014.

However, Chalmers and Burke say there is no sugar-coating the fact that real wages have gone backwards.

"The harsh reality is that even with this stronger outcome, real wages growth will take some time to return," Chalmers and Burke said.

Analysing the data, ABS head of price statistics Michele Marquardt commented that the expanding demand for skilled jobs over the last 12 months has continued to build wage pressure across a broader range of industries and jobs, reflected in increasing sizes of pay rises.

Though, annual wage growth varied by industry, from 3.4% for the construction industry to 2.2% for the mining and electricity, gas, water, and waste services industries.

Also notable, private sector wages grew more than public sector wages (2.7% and 2.4% respectively). The reason for this being the public sector has a large proportion of jobs paid under multi-year enterprise agreements which tend to be less reactive to labour market conditions.

Sharing her outlook, ASPL Group chief executive Kris Grant said with the tight labour market, pressure on salaries is building, subsequently she expects the Wage Price Index to climb towards 6% per annum by the year's end.

"In many cases, we are seeing salaries rise in the private sector by 15% to 20%, such as in the finance and technology sectors, where candidate shortages are acute," Grant said.

"That will put more pressure on wages costs over the remainder of the year."

Meanwhile, Barclays commented that growth in the Wage Price Index was steady in Q2, albeit slightly slower than the consensus forecast.

Still, readily rising wages suggest labour market strength is now flowing through to wages, which should keep the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) confident that wages will support household income, Barclays upheld.

"We continue to expect three more 25 basis point hikes by the RBA," the bank said.

Reinforcing their commitment to addressing some of the biggest challenges facing Australia's labour market and economy, Chalmers and Burke imparted that wages growth will be a key topic of discussion at next month's Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.