NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Stimulus stutters amid record unemployment
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   11:58AM

The government's announcement of the new JobTrainer package was met with calls to extend the existing JobSeeker and JobKeeper measures as devastating unemployment numbers were released.

Unemployment has now hit 7.4%, the highest it has been in two decades, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

There were 210,000 jobs gained in the period but these were mostly driven by an increase in part-time employment, with the number of full-time jobs declining.

What pushed the unemployment rate higher despite 210,000 people gaining jobs was the number of people actively searching for employment increasing - 280,000 people started searching for work in May and June. Those who are not actively searching for employment are not counted as unemployed by the ABS.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

On the same day the unemployment data was released, the federal government announced its JobTrainer package.

The package will support small and medium sized businesses in employing apprentices and trainees by offering them a 50% wage subsidy and up to $7000 a quarter. The package is estimated to be worth $2 billion and likely to run until March 2021.

While JobTrainer was welcomed by state governments and the small business ombudsman, many others called for an extension to JobKeeper as priority in light of the increased unemployment numbers.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig said although the increase in people looking for jobs and in part-time work becoming available might reflect an economy getting back on its feet, JobKeeper remains an issue.

The JobKeeper program is scheduled to end in September and whether it gets extended is going to be hanging over many households, he said.

"The relaxation of containment measures can be seen in this month's labour market report. Broadly these trends should continue in the months ahead, albeit with state level differences given the level three restrictions in place in Melbourne, as the participation rate rises along with jobs gained. Overall, this should keep the unemployment rate moving higher," Craig said.

"But it will be other metrics of the labour market and the growth in hours worked that become more important for thinking about household incomes as will any tapering of the JobKeeper program that is announced next week."

An announcement on JobKeeper from Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected next week.

Also scheduled to end soon was the temporarily doubled JobSeeker payment. Advocacy groups have been calling for unemployment payments not to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

As part of the COVID-19 support measures for the unemployed, JobSeeker payments were raised from $550 a fortnight to $1100 a fortnight and mutual obligations (applying for a certain number of jobs, attending meetings, attending Work for the Dole placements) were waived. These mutual obligations were reintroduced in a limited capacity from 9 June 2020.

The Living Incomes for Everyone (LIFE) campaign is set to launch next week, backed by a number of unions and charities including Anglicare Australia. They want to see the JobSeeker and JobKeeper rates maintained and a permanent end to mutual obligations for those on JobSeeker payments.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: JobKeeperJobSeekerJobTrainerABSKerry CraigAnglicare AustraliaAustralian Bureau of StatisticsJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementPrime Minister Scott Morrison
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Unemployment hits 21-year high
Super reform should happen, but not now: Grattan
Morrison's legacy will be retirement poverty: ACTU
J.P. Morgan launches ESG integration policy
At least $70bn more in stimulus needed: Grattan
Chief economist update: We're all Victorians now
ATO doubles down on fraud crackdown
We cannot prevent the blow: PM
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ATO streamlines tax return process
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Industry fund lowers fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund for coal miners has lowered investment and administration fees on pension products effective July 1.
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:01PM
Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Og3b4R43