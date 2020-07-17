Stimulus stutters amid record unemployment

The government's announcement of the new JobTrainer package was met with calls to extend the existing JobSeeker and JobKeeper measures as devastating unemployment numbers were released.

Unemployment has now hit 7.4%, the highest it has been in two decades, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

There were 210,000 jobs gained in the period but these were mostly driven by an increase in part-time employment, with the number of full-time jobs declining.

What pushed the unemployment rate higher despite 210,000 people gaining jobs was the number of people actively searching for employment increasing - 280,000 people started searching for work in May and June. Those who are not actively searching for employment are not counted as unemployed by the ABS.

On the same day the unemployment data was released, the federal government announced its JobTrainer package.

The package will support small and medium sized businesses in employing apprentices and trainees by offering them a 50% wage subsidy and up to $7000 a quarter. The package is estimated to be worth $2 billion and likely to run until March 2021.

While JobTrainer was welcomed by state governments and the small business ombudsman, many others called for an extension to JobKeeper as priority in light of the increased unemployment numbers.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig said although the increase in people looking for jobs and in part-time work becoming available might reflect an economy getting back on its feet, JobKeeper remains an issue.

The JobKeeper program is scheduled to end in September and whether it gets extended is going to be hanging over many households, he said.

"The relaxation of containment measures can be seen in this month's labour market report. Broadly these trends should continue in the months ahead, albeit with state level differences given the level three restrictions in place in Melbourne, as the participation rate rises along with jobs gained. Overall, this should keep the unemployment rate moving higher," Craig said.

"But it will be other metrics of the labour market and the growth in hours worked that become more important for thinking about household incomes as will any tapering of the JobKeeper program that is announced next week."

An announcement on JobKeeper from Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected next week.

Also scheduled to end soon was the temporarily doubled JobSeeker payment. Advocacy groups have been calling for unemployment payments not to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

As part of the COVID-19 support measures for the unemployed, JobSeeker payments were raised from $550 a fortnight to $1100 a fortnight and mutual obligations (applying for a certain number of jobs, attending meetings, attending Work for the Dole placements) were waived. These mutual obligations were reintroduced in a limited capacity from 9 June 2020.

The Living Incomes for Everyone (LIFE) campaign is set to launch next week, backed by a number of unions and charities including Anglicare Australia. They want to see the JobSeeker and JobKeeper rates maintained and a permanent end to mutual obligations for those on JobSeeker payments.

