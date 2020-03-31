NEWS
Superannuation
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   12:36PM

The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.

Statewide Super has revised its long term investment objectives for high growth and conservative options.

"The investment objectives for some investment options may be difficult to achieve given current and expected market conditions," Statewide said.

The high growth option's objective went from CPI+ 4% to 3.5% and the conservative option went from CPI+ 1.5% to 1%.

There were no changes to the other options, with its MySuper offering maintaining an investment objective of CPI+ 3%.

At the same time, the fund announced the dollar-based administration fee charged to accumulation and pension accounts will increase from $1.50 per week to $1.75 per week from May.

The asset based admin fee will increase by five basis points from 0.06% to 0.11%.

The fee will be capped at $500 for accumulation accounts and $750 for pension accounts. Pension accounts previously could pay up to $1000 in asset-based fees.

As for investment management fees, all Statewide accumulation and pension accounts will see an increase of four basis points.

That applies to all investment options except the cash option, which remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Statewide members will soon be paying cheaper insurance premiums.

Death only premiums will reduce by 22.7%, death and TPD by 2.6% and income protection by 1.1%.

Statewide's group insurance is provided by MetLife.

"A number of months ago, based on the increasing costs associated­­­ with service delivery within the sector, we made the decision to change our fees," Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro told Financial Standard.

"Although we may have increased some fees, we have also introduced a fee cap for accumulation accounts (on asset-based administration fees), reduced our fee cap on our pension accounts and have been able to reduce insurance premiums after successful negotiation with insurer, MetLife, on behalf of our members."

The last time the fund increased investment fees was by two basis points in 2016.

When asked whether the change in investment objectives for some options was due to COVID-19, Statewide chief investment officer Con Michalakis said: "No. Statewide Super has downside risk scorecards and stress testing, which includes daily rebalancing and switching reports. At this point in time this is all within our stress test scenarios."

D'Alessandro added that the fee increase is essential to support the long term sustainability of the fund.

"In the current environment, the likes of which we have never before seen, the most important thing we need to do is take steps to make sure our organisation is solid, so that we can continue to support our member's financial futures and respond to them when they need us," D'Alessandro said.

Read more: MetLifeStatewide Super
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
