NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Statewide dumps executives
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   4:58PM

Statewide Superannuation has terminated the employment of its chief financial officer and chief risk officer for breaching internal controls.

According to Statewide Super's website, chief risk officer Kieran Netting and chief financial and operating officer Grant Eastwood ceased employment with the fund on Wednesday, January 15.

In an update to members also published on the website, Statewide terminated the employment of two executives on the same day, for failure to obey internal controls.

"Immediate action was taken - appropriate regulators were informed and a statement was released on our website," an updated statement read on Thursday afternoon.

The fund confirmed internal investigations are continuing.

"We take our responsibilities as trustee of your superannuation seriously and you can rest assured your retirement savings, data and privacy have never been at risk," the fund said.

"We, as always, place you at the forefront of everything that we do. It is our privilege to safeguard your retirement savings."

Head of Statewide's project management office Corlia Van Den Raad will act as chief operating officer in the interim, according to the fund's website.

A Statewide spokesperson told Financial Standard the decision to terminate the executives was related to procurement, and added it was unrelated to the fund's investments, products or financial advice.

"As an organisation who exists solely for our members, we understand that our actions set the tone for what will and will not be accepted, for members, for staff and for the wider community," Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said in a statement.

"As a member-based organisation, we want to make it clear that we will not tolerate a failure to conform with internal policies, on behalf of our members, from anyone within or associated with Statewide Super."

In an interview with Financial Standard last September, Eastwood said the fund's decision to combine its chief financial officer and chief operating officer roles allowed it to have a clearer picture of the end-to-end process while weighing potential mergers.

The hybrid role, he said, put Eastwood in charge of both the finance and operating side, which includes information technology, project management office, administration, business performance and data analysis.

Read more: Statewide SuperStatewide SuperannuationGrant EastwoodKieran Netting
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Superannuation gets a classroom
Statewide still keen on mergers
Super fund launches adviser portal
Statewide Super cans merger plans
Industry fund appoints advice GM
Super fund awards $50m mandate
Statewide Super confirms merger talks
Industry fund appoints chief executive
State government awards super fund mandate
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HaIYnTe5