NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

State Super hires DC investments executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   12:34PM

State Super has welcomed a new general manager of defined contribution investments from Crescent Wealth.

Jason Hazell joined State Super on September 1 and will also become part of the executive team.

His new role sees him taking responsibility for the defined contributions portfolio and working closely with fund managers, investment consultants and the custodian to ensure State Super meets its obligations to members.

Hazell is the former chief investment officer of the Crescent Wealth Super Fund and prior to that, was in various senior roles at MLC and NAB Asset Management.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Senior investment manager of asset allocation and risk Alan Chan; senior investment manager of equities Andrew Huang; and senior investment manager of debt, capital markets and alternatives Alice Tjahja all report to Hazell.

Hazell takes on State Super chief investment officer Charles Wu's previous role, which he held prior to his promotion to investments chief.

Wu said that this is a pivotal role for State Super.

"We spent over six months in our search for the right candidate, and I am delighted to welcome Jason to our investment team," he said.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said: "Jason brings the right skills and experience to our executive leadership team at a time when the superannuation industry is going through tremendous changes."

Read more: State SuperJason HazellCharles WuCrescent Wealth Super FundAlan ChanAlice TjahjaAndrew HuangJohn Livanas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cracking the data science code
APAC pension funds fastest growing: Study
Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference
State Super rejigs defensives
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
State Super names new chief investment officer
CFA Societies adds board members, president
State Super scholarship opens
State Super appoints acting CIO
VFMC hires State Super investments chief

Editor's Choice

State Super hires DC investments executive

KARREN VERGARA
State Super has welcomed a new general manager of defined contribution investments from Crescent Wealth.

Navigator buys stake in alternatives manager

KARREN VERGARA
Navigator Global Investments has acquired a stake in an alternatives investment manager.

Natixis appoints Australia, New Zealand head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Natixis Investment Managers has appointed a country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and corporate super funds continue to show a poor track record of how they vote on environmental, social and governance matters, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.