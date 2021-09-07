State Super hires DC investments executive

State Super has welcomed a new general manager of defined contribution investments from Crescent Wealth.

Jason Hazell joined State Super on September 1 and will also become part of the executive team.

His new role sees him taking responsibility for the defined contributions portfolio and working closely with fund managers, investment consultants and the custodian to ensure State Super meets its obligations to members.

Hazell is the former chief investment officer of the Crescent Wealth Super Fund and prior to that, was in various senior roles at MLC and NAB Asset Management.

Senior investment manager of asset allocation and risk Alan Chan; senior investment manager of equities Andrew Huang; and senior investment manager of debt, capital markets and alternatives Alice Tjahja all report to Hazell.

Hazell takes on State Super chief investment officer Charles Wu's previous role, which he held prior to his promotion to investments chief.

Wu said that this is a pivotal role for State Super.

"We spent over six months in our search for the right candidate, and I am delighted to welcome Jason to our investment team," he said.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said: "Jason brings the right skills and experience to our executive leadership team at a time when the superannuation industry is going through tremendous changes."