State Super appoints acting CIO

The $43 billion State Super has appointed an acting chief investment officer, after Gary Gabriel left for VFMC at October end.

State Super's deputy chief investment officer Charles Wu is acting as the CIO, as State Super looks for a permanent replacement.

Wu joined State Super in 2015 after working at Media Super as an investment manager, and at Mercer as an analyst.

He is also the general manger of defined contribution investments, where he is responsible for investment strategy to achieve return objectives on a risk-adjusted basis.

State Super's former chief investment officer Gary Gabriel on October joined the VFMC investment team on October 26 as its head of portfolio management.

Gabriel reports to VFMC chief investment officer Russell Clarke. He led the group responsible for portfolio strategy and asset allocation, investment risk and implementing VFMC client portfolios.

His previous roles include head of private markets at Future Fund, head of investment strategy and private markets at UniSuper, general manager of portfolio strategy and risk at HESTA and Asia Pacific managing director for Wilshire Associates.

He has over 25 years of experience in institutional investment, including investment strategy, portfolio construction, risk management, and investment management across global listed and unlisted asset classes.

State Super, which acts as the trustee for the State Authorities Superannuation Scheme (SASS), State Superannuation Scheme (SSS) and Police Superannuation Scheme (PSS).