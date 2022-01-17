State Street on how it will vote

The US $3.5 trillion asset manager State Street Global Advisors has released its annual proxy letter to portfolio companies, putting ASX-listed companies on notice.

The letter advises companies on SSGA's voting priorities and intentions.

As expected, the investment giant is focussed on the biggest ESG issues. In Australia, it is prioritising climate change and gender diversity.

SSGA said its focus will be on driving both broad climate action in the market as well as more targeted action for companies with the most significant emissions.

Beginning in the 2022 proxy voting season it expects Australian companies to align with climate-related disclosures requested by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

"As a long-term investor in companies making these commitments, what we are seeking from these transition plans is not purity, but pragmatic clarity around how and why a particular transition plan helps a company make meaningful progress towards the destination," SSGA said in the letter.

"Indeed, it is essential that boards understand their companies' pathway to net zero, and how they will leverage their unique strengths and opportunities, which in turn will help investors like us support companies on this journey."

The TCFD requests include disclosing board oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities, total direct and indirect scope 1 and 2 emissions and targets for reducing emissions.

SSGA said that in 2022 it will launch a targeted engagement campaign with the most significant emitters in its portfolio to encourage disclosure aligned with these expectations.

Additionally, SSGA will continue its focus on gender diversity after launching the Fearless Girl campaign in 2017.

The campaign encouraged companies to add at least one woman to their boards. SSGA said that 862 of the 1486 companies it identified with all-male boards have now added one or more woman.

In Australia, as in other markets, SSGA will expect 30% women directors for companies in major indices beginning in the 2023 proxy season.