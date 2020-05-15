State Street's international equities trust, which tracks MSCI World ex Australia, is set to exclude tobacco and controversial weapons.

It will make the changes from July 1, for both the hedged and unhedged versions of the State Street International Equities Trust.

Ast at April end, the trusts had six6 tobacco securities and five5 controversial weapons securities, accounting for 0.88% and 0.69% of the index.

"Over recent years, we have witnessed a number of very large asset owners in Australia exclude companies associated with tobacco and controversial weapons," State Street said in its reasoning for the changes in a letter sent to investors.

" We believe that this trend reflects at least three factors; the strong commitment of the Australian government in both areas, increasing media and investor interest in ethical issues, and investor concerns over longer term legal and other liabilities companies engaged in these industries may face."

Returns of the MSCI World Ex Australia after excluding the above securities were 0.38% higher than the broader index on a one- year basis to April end.

The performance differential holds even if the returns timeline is extended: ex tobacco and controversial weapons beats the broader MSCI World Ex Australia by 0.27% p.a. over two years, by 0.28% p.a. over three years and by 0.20% p.a. over four- year basis.

"While these index results provide an initial guide, they do not provide a complete picture," State Street said. in a letter to investors.

" We expect a small reduction in active risk from the optimisation process already described. Even without any exclusions, each fFund already has some tracking error against its benchmark due to practical considerations like withholding tax, transaction costs and small cash balances.

On balance, we expect the realised tracking error for each fFund against its index to increase by around 0.15% pa to approximately 0.25% p.a."

"We expect out-performance or underperformance of the MSCI World ex Australia Index for the unhedged fFund to reach or exceed 0.50% in some 12 month periods.