Stapling will benefit Hostplus: David Elia

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the government's stapling proposal would be good for the industry fund even if it may not be the right thing, at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds this morning.

Elia said 25-35% of new entrants in the workforce work in hospitality, tourism and recreation --making Hostplus a beneficiary of the government's proposed stapling changes.

"Will it benefit Hostplus? Yes," Ellia said.

"Is it the right thing? That is a completely different debate."

The chief executives of UniSuper, Hostplus and Super SA shared their experiences during COVID-19 at a Conference of Major Superannuation Funds panel this morning.

Hostplus paid out just under 10% of the total early release of super (ERS) withdrawals. Elia said the ERS withdrawals reminded the fund of the diversification of its member base.

"The insights into the diversity of our members was phenomenal...Pre-COVID the fund was receiving $850 million to $900 million [a month]. We were still receiving excess of $600 million during COVID," he said..

"...We recognised in 2006 that brands were absolutely critical. We were losing members in 2006 to poor-performing funds... and the fundamental reason was that people were attracted to brands."

He says Hostplus's ability to tell members they can take their super account not just from "pub to pub" resonated with them. He acknowledged the "Scott Pape effect" but said it was a fundamentally strong fund.

Meanwhile, SA Super chief executive Dascia Bennett said while the fund did not lose members during COVID, it had to change its business model. It will also look to invest in developing an adaptive working model for its employees.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan spoke about pros and cons of work from home arrangements.

As upsides he counted better employee productivity for concentrated tasks, people showing up to meetings on time and more people being able to attend meetings such as investment committees.

As negatives, he counted challenges to collaboration and video fatigue.

