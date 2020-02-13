SSGA promotes local SPDR boss

The head of SPDR ETFs in Australia and Singapore, Meaghan Victor, has been promoted by State Street Global Advisors.

SSGA has appointed Victor to a newly created role as head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution, in a move that will see Victor assume responsibility of the Hong Kong and Japan financial markets where ETF growth is booming, according to SSGA.

Victor joined SSGA in 2017 as head of SPDR ETFs in Australia, following a 25 year career which included stints at BT Financial Group, Colonial First State and Fidelity Investments. In April last year the firm added Singapore to her remit.

Victor will continue to report to SSGA head of global SPDR ETF business Rory Tobin, who said Victor was the right person to lead SPDR's growth in Asia as ETFs became more popular in the region, particularly among institutional investors in Hong Kong and Japan.

"In less than three years, Meaghan has successfully launched four ETF Model Portfolios to the Australian market and almost doubled the size of the SPDR team," Tobin said.

"Meaghan's ETF expertise will be welcomed by the Hong Kong and Japanese markets, where growth in ETFs has outpaced other key regional areas. Institutional investors in Hong Kong and Japan are particularly drawn to ETFs to help them manage risk and provide liquidity to their holdings.

"Our Asia Pacific business is strengthened from Meaghan's appointment and will benefit from the continued focus to provide investment solutions that meet our clients' needs, including simple, transparent and liquid investments."

Meanwhile, the firm also appointed a senior state manager for SPDR in former Challenger account manager Natalie Grey.