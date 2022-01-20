SSGA chief executive to retire

State Street Global Advisors is commencing the search for a new president and chief executive after flagging Cyrus Taraporevala's intention to retire this year.

Announced overnight, State Street said Taraporevala will stay on until a replacement is found. He's held the role since late 2017.

State Street said that, over the course of Taraporevala's tenure, State Street's investment management pre-tax earnings grew by 67% and pre-tax margin expanded by 11 percentage points from 21% in 2017 to 32% in 2021.

"In addition to the impressive financial results, Cyrus and his team at Global Advisors have contributed significantly to State Street's overall mission to create better outcomes for the world's investors and the people they serve. State Street Global Advisors has significantly strengthened its strategic position, leading to strong client and financial impact," State Street chair Ron O'Hanley said.

"Cyrus has also been a strong voice on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and stewardship and has advanced Global Advisors' ESG leadership.

"Having Cyrus continue to lead State Street Global Advisors and transition responsibilities to a successor will help ensure we build on its strong momentum."