NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

SSGA chief executive to retire

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:26PM

State Street Global Advisors is commencing the search for a new president and chief executive after flagging Cyrus Taraporevala's intention to retire this year.

Announced overnight, State Street said Taraporevala will stay on until a replacement is found. He's held the role since late 2017.

State Street said that, over the course of Taraporevala's tenure, State Street's investment management pre-tax earnings grew by 67% and pre-tax margin expanded by 11 percentage points from 21% in 2017 to 32% in 2021.

"In addition to the impressive financial results, Cyrus and his team at Global Advisors have contributed significantly to State Street's overall mission to create better outcomes for the world's investors and the people they serve. State Street Global Advisors has significantly strengthened its strategic position, leading to strong client and financial impact," State Street chair Ron O'Hanley said.

"Cyrus has also been a strong voice on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and stewardship and has advanced Global Advisors' ESG leadership.

"Having Cyrus continue to lead State Street Global Advisors and transition responsibilities to a successor will help ensure we build on its strong momentum."

Read more: State Street Global AdvisorsCyrus TaraporevalaESGRon O'Hanley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

State Street on how it will vote
SSGA regional product lead in new role
200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
Plato readies new ESG strategies
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
SSGA creates regional ESG role
Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role
3PD, Haven Green ink partnership
Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.