SS&C secures platform mandate

US investment management software provider SS&C has been awarded a mandate to manage the wealth management platform of a local third-party investment administrator.

Xplore Wealth has selected SS&C's global wealth platform (GWP) to underpin the entirety of the firm's operations.

The firm is aiming to run its operations on a single platform, and had previously used SS&C's GWP to manage the end-to-end investment process of its managed discretionary account (MDA) arm.

According to Xplore chief executive Mike Wright, the firm is confident the cloud-based product can scale to support is planned growth and take care of the entire business.

"With GWP, we move closer to becoming 'One Business, One Platform' while we migrate away from legacy systems and onto an established, robust and cutting-edge solution," Wright said.

"Expanding our partnership with SS&C sets us up for long-term collaboration on future developments and to better serve our clients."

SS&C senior vice president institutional and investment management Christy Bremner said the firm was pleased to strengthen its partnership with Xplore during a "critical period in its evolution".

"We are a global player with a local presence in Australia, and that combination, along with our expert in-house understanding and knowledge, creates a solid base from which to help Xplore Wealth and all our clients succeed," Bremner said.

Around a year ago the firm added former BNP Paribas Securities Services head of sales Steve Tremelling as managing director for institutional and investment management.

Based in Sydney, Tremelling reports to Bremner and is responsible for sales and client relationships within the firm's institutional and investment management business.