Spirit Super purchases landmark site in Tasmania's largest property deal

Spirit Super members have a new asset working for their retirement, with the Parliament Square acquisition now complete.

This is Tasmania's largest ever property transaction by value.

"We are delighted to have purchased such a high-quality asset in a State with our largest number of members," Spirit Super chair Naomi Edwards said.

"Tasmania is a critical part of the Spirit Super story with 109,900 members (as at 13 December 2021) in the state.

"This development will not only yield income and capital growth for our members' retirement but will become a much-loved destination that all members will be able to visit and enjoy."

Overlooking Hobart's Sullivan's Cove and Franklin Wharf, the project features six elements including a FJMT-designed office component of approximately 17,300 sqm, which is connected to Parliament House and leased to the Tasmanian state government until late 2037.

Also included in the sale is the Marriott Group-managed Tasman Hotel, which opens today.

The hotel features 152 luxury rooms, styled by acclaimed interior designer Joseph Pang of JPDC and comprises three Food and beverage locations, luxury amenities and meeting rooms.

Spirit Super's chief investment officer Ross Barry said that Parliament Square is underpinned by strong long-term leases and will deliver enduring benefits to members right here in our own backyard and across Australia.

"It's great to be investing member funds back into their own community and to see the creation of over 100 jobs," Barry said.