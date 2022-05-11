Spheria snares Schroders talent

Spheria Asset Management has reunited new appointee Daniel Peters with his former Schroders colleagues.

Peters, who was today announced as Spheria's head of research, will work alongside former Schroders peers and Spheria co-founders Mathew Booker, Marcus Burns and Adam Lund.

In this newly created role, Peters will cover domestic companies and ensure Spheria's research across domestic and global strategies is executed at the highest standard, the company said.

Prior to his new position, Peters worked as a senior research analyst for 13 years covering various ASX200 companies and sectors as well as small/microcaps entities.

Overall, Peters will bring over 20 years of investing experience to the Spheria team which has grown to ten investment professionals since its 2016 inception.

said: "We are thrilled to be reuniting with a former colleague who many of us at Spheria have worked alongside in the past."

"In the small and microcap space you can't overstate the value of thorough and innovative research and we think Daniel can play a major role in the continued optimisation of our successful domestic and global research efforts."