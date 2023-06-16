Newspaper icon
Soros hands the reins to son

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUN 2023   3:08PM

Billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros has handed the leadership of his $37 billion empire to his son, Alexander.

Specifically, the 37-year-old heir will lead Soros' charitable Open Society Foundations and political action committee, confirmed by the new successor in an interview the Wall Street Journal.

Open Society Foundations is active in more than 120 countries around the world and funnels approximately $2.2 billion annually to groups that promote democracy.

It controls the majority of assets managed by Soros' family office.

Alexander Soros, who goes by Alex, said the family's philanthropic enterprise will "boost its support for voting and abortion rights."

"I'm more political than my father," he said.

The Hungarian-American businessman built his fortune by establishing the Soros Fund (later the Quantum Endowment Fund) in the 1970's, and is well-regarded as one of the most successful hedge fund managers in history.

His personal net worth is approximately $9.9 billion.

