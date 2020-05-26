Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue

COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.

Breaching the sole purpose test is not the only issue SMSF trustees could run into when attempting to provide rent relief for struggling tenants.

The prohibition against providing financial accommodation (section 65 of the SIS Act), the prohibition against dealing on a non-arm's length basis (section 109 of the SIS Act) and the in-house asset rules (Part 8 of the SIS Act) could also see landlord's run into problems.

According to the Self-managed Independent Superannuation Funds Association (SISFA) said these possible complications shouldn't put landlords off from trying to help their tenants.

It pointed out that the ATO has said its compliance approach for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years is that it will not take action if an SMSF gives a tenant - even one who is also a related party - a temporary rent reduction.

There is an understanding at the ATO that COVID-19 is not business as usual for anyone, even SMSF trustees.

"In normal times, an arm's length landlord would be expected to enforce the terms of the lease and any deviation from the lease terms, or altering the terms of the lease in favour of the related tenant, could breach the superannuation laws," SISFA said.

"However, during the COVID-19 crises there is arguably no normal and, therefore, arm's length dealings could incorporate discounting rent, deferring rent or both."

SMSF landlords could structure their relief against benchmarking materials of what relief is being granted in the rental market by arm's length parties for similar properties, SISFA said.

It highlighted best practice as being matching the various statutory COVID-19 rent relief measures.

