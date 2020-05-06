Software provider launches ERS tech solution

Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.

Bravura Solutions has announced an ERS capability that will allow clients to commence processing the ATO's ERS payments from the April 20 commencement date.

The government's legislative changes included a reduction in the minimum drawdowns from pensions as well as early access to retirement savings by those financially impacted by COVID-19.

Bravura head of operations Jon Alder said the superannuation industry was in uncharted territory as it tries to battle the global pandemic.

"Superannuation plays an important role in the community at large, which is why it was critical that Bravura supported our clients through this change," he said.

"Despite challenging delivery timeframes, Bravura's ability to quickly collaborate on solution designs with our clients and the regulators and to develop rapidly was critical to achieving a successful outcome.

"This collaboration was essential to deliver this solution to market quickly for the benefit of those in need."

The solution effectively manages a high volume of withdrawal requests, Bravura said, and will support the software provider's clients in enabling their members to access funds as soon as possible.

"All of Bravura's Australian superannuation clients have now successfully implemented this solution," it said.