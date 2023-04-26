SMSFs weather market storms: Report

A joint research venture between the SMSF Association and the University of Adelaide's International Centre for Financial Services (ICFS) has found SMSFs outperformed the APRA-regulated fund sector during the 2020 market contraction but underperformed in the ensuing bull market.

The report, entitled Self-Managed super fund performance 2020/21, used data from Class, BGL Corporate Solutions and SuperConcepts on more than 310,000 unique SMSFs comprising nearly 546,000 unique performance observations.

According to the report, in years where APRA-regulated funds outperform, removing funds with balances under $200,000 and which have 80% or more of their assets invested in cash, accounts for much of the performance differentials.

The headline return for the SMSF sector for 2019/20 was -0.6% and 14.8% in 2020/21, compared to -1.2% and 16% over the same period for APRA-regulated funds.

Accumulation phase SMSFs outperformed pension phase SMSFs in 2020 by 4.2%. Meanwhile, pension phase SMSFs marginally outperformed accumulation phase SMSFs in 2021 at 0.3%.

"The annual performance differentials between pension and accumulation phase funds are, in part, due to the proportionally higher allocations that pension phase funds make to Australian equities," ICFS said.

"The results contribute to the existing body of evidence on the strong financial performance of the SMSF sector," SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said.

"We know the actual performance of an SMSF is dependent on the fund's investment allocation and therefore may bear little resemblance to these headline investment returns."

However, Burgess said, what this report and the research released last year for the period 2017-19 shows, is that from an overall SMSF sector perspective, there is no systemic underperformance when compared to APRA-regulated funds.

"The research couldn't be clearer, helping SMSF members understand the benefits of asset diversification, and the performance headwinds encountered by small funds (balances under $200,000), will improve the overall performance of the sector," he said.

The report also provided further evidence of the risks associated with using the ATO's published SMSF investment performance data to compare the performance of the SMSF sector to the APRA fund sector, Burgess said.

The ATO's estimated SMSF investment return for 2019/20 was -1.5% and 12.9% for 2020/21, compared to -0.6% and 14.8% for the same period.

Burgess said the differences relate to the data inputs and the methodology used.

"The University of Adelaide uses a calculation methodology directly comparable to the data inputs and methodology used by APRA to calculate returns for the APRA fund sector," he said.

University of Adelaide research professor Ralf Zurbruegg said the results show that overall financial performance of the SMSF sector remains robust, weathering the 2020 COVID-induced market storm relatively better than the APRA fund sector.

"Our analysis also continues to highlight how SMSFs benefit from professional advisory services, especially underscoring the value of trustee education on the benefits of diversified asset allocations and the importance of individuals selecting into SMSFs appropriately based on threshold superannuation balances of more than $200,000," he said.