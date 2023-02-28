Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   12:41PM

The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

According to insights from Rainmaker Information, the self-managed super funds (SMSF) sector grew its funds under management (FUM) by 5.8% per annum over the last five years.

However, this was slower than the 6.6% p.a. pace at which the rest of the superannuation sector grew.

"The number of SMSFs established fell one-third in 2018 and 2019, from about 30,000 per year to about 20,000 per year," Rainmaker said.

"Causing the damage was how the introduction of the TBC led to contributions into SMSFs plummeting 60%, from $38 billion in 2017 to just $15 billion in 2018."

Thankfully, the TBC didn't impact employer contributions into SMSFs.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"But while contributions into SMSFs crashed, the same can't be said for benefit payments that stayed remarkably stable at an annual $31 billion," it said.

What did change, Rainmaker noted, was the way these benefits are paid.

In 2017 just 14% were paid as lump sums, but this ratio has tripled to 42% in 2022, it said.

The amount of money being transferred into and out of the SMSF sector has also held up, even increasing slightly.

Last year, the value of capital transferred into SMSFs was at pre-TBC levels, almost back to $15 billion each year.

Offsetting this slightly, the value of capital transferred out of SMSFs has doubled from $5 billion per year before the TBC to $10 billion per year now.

"Healthy SMSF creation rates and robust benefit payment and net transfers into the sector show that even though SMSF members no longer seem to see these funds as the place to put their member contributions," Rainmaker said.

"But they clearly still see them as a very good place to store their vast amounts of family-owned superannuation wealth."

Read more: Rainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

abrdn terminates funds amid transition
ESG impacts on US pension funds tested
Super disruptors throw in the towel
Negative wholesale funds market growth continues
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
Sequoia FG revises profit expectations
Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions
Industry fund tops personal super tables
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022
Best performing MySuper investment option named

Editor's Choice

What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australians' definition of wealth has evolved from homeownership to financial flexibility for pursuing passions and supporting loved ones.

Stafford Capital Partners launches sustainable timber impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:36PM
Stafford Capital Partners has reached initial close of a carbon offset and sustainable timberland impact strategy that will see investment in Australian and New Zealand assets form part of the portfolio.

SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

HESTA investment committee chair to depart

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
HESTA investment committee chair and independent director Mark Burgess will step down from the board at the end of June following six years in the role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.