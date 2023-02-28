SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

According to insights from Rainmaker Information, the self-managed super funds (SMSF) sector grew its funds under management (FUM) by 5.8% per annum over the last five years.

However, this was slower than the 6.6% p.a. pace at which the rest of the superannuation sector grew.

"The number of SMSFs established fell one-third in 2018 and 2019, from about 30,000 per year to about 20,000 per year," Rainmaker said.

"Causing the damage was how the introduction of the TBC led to contributions into SMSFs plummeting 60%, from $38 billion in 2017 to just $15 billion in 2018."

Thankfully, the TBC didn't impact employer contributions into SMSFs.

"But while contributions into SMSFs crashed, the same can't be said for benefit payments that stayed remarkably stable at an annual $31 billion," it said.

What did change, Rainmaker noted, was the way these benefits are paid.

In 2017 just 14% were paid as lump sums, but this ratio has tripled to 42% in 2022, it said.

The amount of money being transferred into and out of the SMSF sector has also held up, even increasing slightly.

Last year, the value of capital transferred into SMSFs was at pre-TBC levels, almost back to $15 billion each year.

Offsetting this slightly, the value of capital transferred out of SMSFs has doubled from $5 billion per year before the TBC to $10 billion per year now.

"Healthy SMSF creation rates and robust benefit payment and net transfers into the sector show that even though SMSF members no longer seem to see these funds as the place to put their member contributions," Rainmaker said.

"But they clearly still see them as a very good place to store their vast amounts of family-owned superannuation wealth."